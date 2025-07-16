Aprilia SR 125 hp.e and SR 175 hp.e Launched in India

Priced at Rs 1,25,999 and Rs 1,33,000 respectively, the SR 125 hp.e and SR 175 hp.e come with better connected features than their standard siblings, and in the case of the former, more performance on tap

Aprilia have launched the Aprilia SR 125 hp.e and SR 175 hp.e scooters in India. As evident from the “hp.e” in their names that evoke connections to Aprilia’s high-performance machines, the two sport scooters are being billed as higher and more premium performance alternatives to their standard siblings, with a feature set to match.

Let’s talk about the big boy first. The Aprilia SR 175 hp.e, which has previously been spotted at dealerships, comes with an uprated version of the existing SR 160’s engine, and now pushes out 13.01 bhp and 14.14Nm, 1 bhp & 2Nm more than the 160’s.

It also gets a few cosmetic nips and tucks, topped off by a sleek new LED headlight setup. The console is also all-new, a 5-inch TFT affair that offers smartphone connectivity to access turn-by-turn navigation and call and SMS alerts. Everything else is the same as it was on the Aprilia SR 125.

The Aprilia SR 125 hp.e, meanwhile,comes with the same engine as the standard SR 125, but this time producing 10.5 bhp instead of 10.11 bhp and 10.4 Nm instead of 10.33 Nm. As with the Sr 175 hp.e, it also comes with a new 5-inch TFT screen with smartphone connectivity. Everything else remains the same as it was with the standard SR 125.

Aprilia is offering the SR 175 hp.e in two colours: Glossy Tech White and Matt Prismatic Dark; while the SR 125 hp.e comes in three: Matt Black, Glossy Mazda Grey + Matt Black, Glossy Red + Matt Black.

Pricing for the Aprilia SR 125 hp.e starts at Rs 1,25,999 while the bigger SR 175 hp.e will set you back by Rs 1,33,000, ex showroom. Yep, as is the case with all of Aprilia’s scooter offerings in India, these are definitely on the pricier side of the spectrum, which is exactly how Aprilia is positioning them.

