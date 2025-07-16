One-off BMW R 1300 R Titan is a Titanic Creation

The one-off BMW R 1300 R Titan is a custom bike that is an absolute brute and the most aggressive derivative of the street bike.

Story: Salman Bargir

The BMW R 1300 R Titan was created by a small but passionate group of BMW Motorrad’s team members.

The BMW R 1300 R Titan is a sprint racer that looks like a predatory cat. It has a low profile, supported by a specially manufactured long swing arm Wilbers chassis. BMW Motorrad say the chassis has been aggressively modified to ensure that the performance of the engine can be purposefully utilised. The motorcycle’s proportions have been compactly structured around its engine.

Visually, the weight of the BMW R 1300 R Titan has been pushed towards the front wheel to keep it grounded at launch for as long as possible. Its tank and fairing lines resemble those of high-performance monocoques. The instrument cluster has been shifted onto the tank. The air duct panel builds on the standard version’s design, making the Titan look more aggressive and dynamic. The foot-rests extend far up to the rear wheel to provide the rider with the appropriate position for a drag or sprint race. The levers have been upgraded to Magura HC3 units for more precise control.

Metallic blue accents, wheels and the white graphics contrast with the Titan’s forged carbon-fibre body.The Akrapovič titanium exhaust pipes come out from both sides of the engine, briefly join together under the bike, and then exit through a twin-pipe outlet under the sharply raised rear end. A Nitrous Oxide System (NOS) has been added to provide that short burst of performance, whenever required, at the touch of a button. The nitrous oxide tank has been placed between the twin-pipe exhaust outlet.

The BMW R 1300 R Titan is a one-off project that embodies BMW Motorrad’s passion and precision in every detail. It comes with the BMW R 1300 R’s 1,300-cc twin-cylinder boxer engine which, in stock form, generates 145 hp and 149 Nm.

Also Read: Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z 2025 First Ride Review – Performance Boost