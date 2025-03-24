Honda QC1 Review – Electric Runabout

The Honda QC1 aims to be just the right scooter for moving about in congested cities but is it enough? We find out.

Bengaluru’s traffic was as appalling as ever and we were not even in the main part of the city. Despite being on an electric scooter, there was no room to manoeuvre. If this was a commute to office, we would have left early to avoid all the congestion but technically speaking, we were already at work because we were testing the Honda QC1. Towards the end of 2024, Honda entered the electric scooter space in India by launching the QC1 and the Activa e. The former is the model that uses a fixed battery. This one is solely aimed at people who live in densely-populated cities, where the maximum average speed is 30 km/h during peak hours. That’s why we were stuck in Bengaluru traffic. Nicely done, Honda.

Honda made it clear that the QC1 is targeted at customers who appreciate practicality and simplicity. Such people are usually meticulous and have their day planned out before they leave the house. When we set off, we had 100 per cent state of charge and within seconds, we were among the many crawling along in the slow-moving urban mess which seemed like the perfect scenario to put the Eco mode to test. The QC1 uses a modest 1.8-kW (2.5 hp), hub motor which is restricted to a top speed of 30 km/h in Eco. In that situation, that was all we needed. However, the pace picked up once the congestion eased off and we had to switch to Standard mode because we needed its higher 53-km/h (indicated) top speed.









We were able to maintain that speed when we reached the main road with all the flyovers. The QC1 propelled itself up inclines with ease and impressed us with its power delivery. With a 0-40 km/h time of 9.4 seconds, this is not a sporty scooter, nor is it trying to be. Honda have smoothened the instant torque delivery of the electric motor to such a gradual curve that anyone who rides an ICE family scooter will immediately feel right at home on this one. The throttle response is so gentle that it is perfect for beginners. In a way, it will always keep one safely under the speed limit because most city roads have a speed limit of 60 km/h.

We only found the performance lacking in two instances. One was on open stretches of road where we could not keep up with other vehicles and the second was when we had to perform overtakes against vehicles moving at speeds of 40-50 km/h. For the latter, the manoeuvre took longer than usual and that may place one at risk in some situations. The easiest fix may appear to be increasing the scooter’s top speed but the battery pack will have to be changed as well.

The QC1 uses a 1.5-kWh battery that is expected to return a range of up to 70 km in Standard mode or 80 km in Eco. They claim it takes six hours and 50 minutes to charge from 0-100 per cent. After running the battery down to 50 per cent, we rode the scooter with a pillion and managed to make it back to the hotel with just two per cent charge remaining. Following a ride where we did absolutely nothing to conserve the battery, we had covered 48.3 km, most of which was spent in Standard mode. That is roughly 0.5 km covered for every percentage of charge. For those who ride more leniently, we believe the QC1 could work well if one’s travel is limited to 60 km/day.

While we feel the range and top speed could be improved, we have no complaints at all about the QC1’s handling and ride quality. Like most Hondas, it is undemanding and effortless to manage on the move and given that it weighs only 89.5 kg, slow-speed manoeuvres are easy too. Its neutral handling allows one to just ride without thinking too much, even with a pillion on board. The underbone chassis uses a telescopic fork at the front and twin shock-absorbers at the rear. The suspension is set up on the soft side and it returns excellent ride quality for our roads without bottoming out, even with two people on board. Of course, the 169-mm ground clearance works in its favour. Braking is managed by drums at either end supplemented by a combined braking system and they do an good job of reeling in the scooter.

On small scooters like this one, my tall frame is usually cramped with the handlebar touching my knees occasionally. On the QC1, I had no such problems. Even with a pillion behind me, we had enough room and were able to scoot around town comfortably. The seat is 769 mm off the ground. It is also reasonably soft and we had nothing to fuss about. The instrumentation is basic, just a negative LCD showing the bare essentials. Only a range indicator was missed. As for under-seat storage, they have 26 litres of space but the shape does not accommodate most ECE-certified full-face helmets. However, half-face helmets and the charger can be accommodated with room to spare.

The QC1’s silhouette is largely similar to the Active’s iconic shape but its visual identity is unique. Honda have given the scooter a futuristic, aerodynamic treatment that we have come to see in most EVs and it works in its favour. Furthermore, everything on the scooter and its fit-and-finish lives up to Honda’s high standards of quality. It is a simple, neat and unassuming design that is completed by a 12-inch wheel at the front and a 10-inch unit at the rear.

At Rs 90,000 (ex-showroom), the Honda QC1 sits in a space where it is cheaper than the electric scooters offered by other major manufacturers. However, those scooters are also more powerful and hence not direct rivals to the QC1. If one wants other options of similar power and range as the QC1, then they have to choose from products offered by start-ups and they cannot match Honda’s superior build quality. We do not see the QC1 making a case for itself among most electric scooter buyers who expect more performance and range but among the meticulous riders who live in congested cities and are aware of their daily schedule, this should be a hit. Simply because the levels of quality and comfort on offer are unmatched by anything else at that price. Furthermore, Honda are offering a standard warranty for three years along with a year’s roadside assistance and annual maintenance contract along with the option to extend the warranty.