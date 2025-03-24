Honda Activa e: Review – Recharging Revolution

Honda’s Activa e: may be late to the party but it has arrived with a game-changer.

Story: Joshua Varghese

Photography: Kalidas M

Having been handed the key fob to a Honda Activa e:, the first thing we wanted to experience in the real world was Honda’s revolutionary ‘e: Swap’ technology because that seemed like the perfect solution for everyone skeptical of transitioning from ICE to EV (us included). However, having used it, we must say, the experience is almost identical to arriving at a petrol pump to fill up fuel. First, we had to navigate to one of the 231 swap stations in Bengaluru which was easy thanks to the scooter’s navigation function. Once there, a swipe of the RFID tag showed us which two slots we had to place the discharged batteries into. When they were docked in, two fully charged batteries were offered to us. We popped them into the scooter and were off again. All of this took place in less than a minute with zero interaction with another human being and we were using this for the first time. Brilliant.

After filling a full tank of petrol in an ICE Activa, one can expect about 150-170 km of range, so the Activa e:’s claimed range of 102 km seems reasonable at this stage because the technology has potential to improve over time. Currently, the Activa e: uses two 1.5-kWh battery packs that are stored under the seat. They are quick to release and install which makes the whole process extremely easy. Motive force comes from a swingarm-mounted motor that develops 8.2 hp while driving the rear wheel via gears. To get moving, one has to choose between three riding modes; Econ, Standard and Sport. Econ is good for those who want maximum range because it reduces the power output, softens the power delivery and does everything possible to maximise efficiency but is slow for most people. Sport on the other hand unlocks a top speed of 80 km/h and provides the quickest acceleration at the expense of efficiency.

Given that the Activa family is not perceived as sporty, we found it most appropriate to run it in Standard mode. It offers a top speed of 70 km/h and a reasonable balance between efficiency and acceleration. In Bengaluru traffic with two people on board, the Activa e: felt just like its ICE counterparts and that is a point in its favour because ‘Activa’ is still synonymous with scooters in this country. The instant launch of electric motor has been dulled down to offer a smoother torque curve and linear acceleration. So even if one were to whack the throttle open, the scooter would still take off elegantly. Since we had to try out the battery swap, we were unable to do a full range test but from our limited time with the scooter, we observed that it was returning less than one kilometre for every percentage of charge. Which means that the claimed range of 102 km is only achievable in Econ mode.

It even handles and rides like the Activas we know which is another point in its favour. The Activa e: has a 1310-mm wheelbase that keeps it stable and gives one the confidence needed to ride fast, even with a pillion on board. Going around corners is also similarly effortless. Honda’s trademark neutral handling makes the e: a breeze to ride and its 119-kg weight ensures that it is easy to move around as well. To improve accessibility, there is also a reverse mode and it gets the job done well. The underbone chassis uses a telescopic fork at the front and a preload-adjustable monoshock at the rear. The setup is slightly on the firmer side but returns excellent ride quality over city roads and keeps the scooter composed around fast corners. Keeping our road conditions in mind, Honda have also provided a 171-mm ground clearance and that is more than enough to keep the underbody safe from scrapes. Braking equipment include a disc at the front and a drum at the rear and between them there is ample stopping power to slow the scooter down effectively.





For reference, the Activa e: is as comfortable and spacious as its ICE counterparts but we felt the pillion grab-rail could have been designed a bit better to improve functionality. Even with two people on board, there was no shortage of room because the seat was long and wide enough. With a seat height of 766 mm, the Activa e: is accessible to most people. However, since both of its 1.5-kWh removable batteries are stored under the seat, there is no under-seat storage to speak of. To the extent that there is no room for any kind of helmet. Since we rode the top-shelf Roadsync Duo model, we had the huge colour console that connected to the Roadsync Duo app and gave us the benefit of useful features including navigation. Although it took a minute to calibrate, it brought us to the destination quickly with no glitches. The switchgear is a mix of buttons and a joystick whose layout is simple and intuitive to use. We also liked the keyless ignition feature. Adds a bit of convenience to an already convenient mode of transport.

With a shape that is largely reminiscent of the Activa legacy, the e: is not altogether unfamiliar but has its unique identity too. The seamless bodywork flows nicely along the length of the scooter and complements the stance provided by its 12-inch wheels. We also appreciate the single-sided swingarm that only adds to the scooter’s stylish visual appeal. Furthermore, everything that one can touch and feel on the e: is high quality. No compromises there.

Pricing for the Honda Activa e: starts from Rs 1.17 lakh and goes up to Rs 1.52 lakh (ex-showroom). The smart console with app connectivity and other connected features are available only in the top-end model and that is the one we rode. Of course, the console has its uses but even if one decides not to opt for it, the e: is still an excellent electric scooter. The Activa e: is at a par with most family electric scooters in the market today and by offering such a seamless recharging experience, we believe it has an edge over the competition but its usefulness is currently limited by the infrastructure. Of course, with more than 231 swap stations to choose from, the ladies and gentlemen from Bengaluru have it easy and may find this one a no-brainer. The rest of us will have to wait for the infrastructure to reach our cities because once it is in full swing, plugging in to recharge may become a thing of the past.

