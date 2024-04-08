Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 Long Term Review

The Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 has been a prominent player in the quarter-litre motorcycle segment, offering a welcome combination of performance, style, and practicality. Having ridden this motorcycle for just over a month now and having covered about 900 kilometres, we can state definitely that we have enjoyed our time astride the motorcycle.

Our long-term SF 250 dons the blue-and-silver colour scheme and that really makes it stand apart, giving it a powerful presence on the road. Furthermore, what everyone notices at first glance is its good build quality.

What makes this Gixxer a true delight to ride is its 249-cc single-cylinder motor. Ever since we began using the bike for daily commuting within the city, the engine has proved to be great fun. Its power delivery is smooth, with a strong mid-range, and it loves to be revved to the red-line, making it well-suited to both daily commuting and highway cruising. We also appreciate the light clutch action and extremely slick gear-shifts that make for an engaging ride experience. We have been able to achieve an indicated mileage of about 28 km/l in the city.

The Gixxer SF 250 also possesses great handling characteristics. It feels nimble and responsive, offering a confident riding experience. The chassis set-up and suspension tuning strike a good balance between sporty dynamics and ride comfort. The bike remains stable at high speed and corners with precision, thus making it enjoyable for riders who seek a dynamic riding experience. Even though this is a sport bike, the ergonomics are very comfortable as the rider is not placed in an aggressive posture. That makes it easier to cover longer distances.

It is also nice to see that the digital instrument cluster now gets Bluetooth connectivity that is easy to use and helpful to riders who require it. To sum up, the Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 is a bike that offers a compelling package for riders seeking the aforementioned combination of performance, style, and practicality.

