Yezdi Adventure 2025 v KTM 250 Adventure 2025 v Suzuki V-Strom SX Spec Comparo

The updated 2025 Yezdi Adventure has been launched at a starting price of Rs 2.15 lakh with revised styling and improved equipment. Here is how it stacks up spec-wise against the new 2025 KTM 250 Adventure as well as the Suzuki V-Strom SX.

Powertrain Yezdi Adventure KTM 250 Adventure Suzuki V-strom SX Engine 334-cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder 249.07-cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder 249-cc, oil-cooled, single-cylinder Power 29.6 hp 31 hp 26.5 hp Torque 29.9 Nm 25 Nm 22.2 Nm Gearbox Six-speed Six-speed Six-speed

The Yezdi has the highest-displacement engine here by a significant margin, but that doesn’t translate into it being the most powerful bike of the three; the KTM retains that position, which also results in it having the best power-to-weight ratio here.

Power-to-weight ratio Yezdi Adventure KTM 250 Adventure Suzuki V-strom SX Hp per tonne 158.28 176.13 158.68

In addition to being the only bike here with spoked wheels, the Yezdi has the largest front wheel of the three, as well as a rear monoshock with a linkage, indicating its off-road intentions. However, it’s also comfortably the heaviest bike here, which is counterintuitive for the same. The Suzuki V-Strom SX meanwhile, is largely based on the mechanicals of the Gixxer SF 250, making it the most road-focused of the three, with the least suspension travel and ground clearance. It does however, have the tallest seat height.

Dimensions, suspension, brakes and tyres Yezdi Adventure KTM 250 Adventure Suzuki V-strom SX Frame Double Cradle Split-Trellis Tubular Diamond Kerb Weight 187 kg 176 kg 167 kg Seat Height 815 mm 825 mm 835 mm Ground Clearance 220 mm 227 mm 205 mm Front Suspension 41-mm Telescopic fork 43-mm USD fork Telescopic fork Front wheel travel 200 mm 200 mm 120 mm Rear Suspension Preload-adjustable monoshock with linkage Preload-adjustable monoshock Monoshock Rear wheel travel 180 mm 205 mm NA Front Brake 320-mm disc 320-mm disc 300-mm disc Rear Brake 240-mm disc 240-mm disc 220-mm disc Front Tyre 90/90-21, tube type 100/90-19, tubeless 100/90-19, tubeless Rear Tyre 130/80-17, tube type 130/80-17, tubeless 140/70-17, tubeless Tank Capacity 15.5-litre 14.5-litre 12-litre

The new KTM 250 Adventure is the best performer of the three, and also gets better equipment and a decent amount of off-road ability. You do pay for this premium though; while the Yezdi and Suzuki cost essentially the same, you’ll have to shell out approximately Rs 45,000 more for the KTM.

Price Yezdi Adventure KTM 250 Adventure Suzuki V-Strom SX Ex-showroom Rs 2.15 lakh Rs 2.60 lakh Rs 2.16 lakh

