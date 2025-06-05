Yezdi Adventure 2025 v KTM 250 Adventure 2025 v Suzuki V-Strom SX Spec Comparo

The updated 2025 Yezdi Adventure has been launched at a starting price of Rs 2.15 lakh with revised styling and improved equipment. Here is how it stacks up spec-wise against the new 2025 KTM 250 Adventure as well as the Suzuki V-Strom SX.
|Powertrain
|Yezdi Adventure
|KTM 250 Adventure
|Suzuki V-strom SX
|Engine
|334-cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder
|249.07-cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder
|249-cc, oil-cooled, single-cylinder
|Power
|29.6 hp
|31 hp
|26.5 hp
|Torque
|29.9 Nm
|25 Nm
|22.2 Nm
|Gearbox
|Six-speed
|Six-speed
|Six-speed
The Yezdi has the highest-displacement engine here by a significant margin, but that doesn’t translate into it being the most powerful bike of the three; the KTM retains that position, which also results in it having the best power-to-weight ratio here.
|Power-to-weight ratio
|Yezdi Adventure
|KTM 250 Adventure
|Suzuki V-strom SX
|Hp per tonne
|158.28
|176.13
|158.68
In addition to being the only bike here with spoked wheels, the Yezdi has the largest front wheel of the three, as well as a rear monoshock with a linkage, indicating its off-road intentions. However, it’s also comfortably the heaviest bike here, which is counterintuitive for the same. The Suzuki V-Strom SX meanwhile, is largely based on the mechanicals of the Gixxer SF 250, making it the most road-focused of the three, with the least suspension travel and ground clearance. It does however, have the tallest seat height.
|Dimensions, suspension, brakes and tyres
|Yezdi Adventure
|KTM 250 Adventure
|Suzuki V-strom SX
|Frame
|Double Cradle
|Split-Trellis Tubular
|Diamond
|Kerb Weight
|187 kg
|176 kg
|167 kg
|Seat Height
|815 mm
|825 mm
|835 mm
|Ground Clearance
|220 mm
|227 mm
|205 mm
|Front Suspension
|41-mm Telescopic fork
|43-mm USD fork
|Telescopic fork
|Front wheel travel
|200 mm
|200 mm
|120 mm
|Rear Suspension
|Preload-adjustable monoshock with linkage
|Preload-adjustable monoshock
|Monoshock
|Rear wheel travel
|180 mm
|205 mm
|NA
|Front Brake
|320-mm disc
|320-mm disc
|300-mm disc
|Rear Brake
|240-mm disc
|240-mm disc
|220-mm disc
|Front Tyre
|90/90-21, tube type
|100/90-19, tubeless
|100/90-19, tubeless
|Rear Tyre
|130/80-17, tube type
|130/80-17, tubeless
|140/70-17, tubeless
|Tank Capacity
|15.5-litre
|14.5-litre
|12-litre
The new KTM 250 Adventure is the best performer of the three, and also gets better equipment and a decent amount of off-road ability. You do pay for this premium though; while the Yezdi and Suzuki cost essentially the same, you’ll have to shell out approximately Rs 45,000 more for the KTM.
|Price
|Yezdi Adventure
|KTM 250 Adventure
|Suzuki V-Strom SX
|Ex-showroom
|Rs 2.15 lakh
|Rs 2.60 lakh
|Rs 2.16 lakh
