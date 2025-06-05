Bike India

Yezdi Adventure 2025 v KTM 250 Adventure 2025 v Suzuki V-Strom SX Spec Comparo

The updated 2025 Yezdi Adventure has been launched at a starting price of Rs 2.15 lakh with revised styling and improved equipment. Here is how it stacks up spec-wise against the new 2025 KTM 250 Adventure as well as the Suzuki V-Strom SX.

PowertrainYezdi AdventureKTM 250 AdventureSuzuki V-strom SX
Engine334-cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder249.07-cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder249-cc, oil-cooled, single-cylinder
Power29.6 hp31 hp26.5 hp
Torque29.9 Nm25 Nm22.2 Nm
GearboxSix-speedSix-speedSix-speed

The Yezdi has the highest-displacement engine here by a significant margin, but that doesn’t translate into it being the most powerful bike of the three; the KTM retains that position, which also results in it having the best power-to-weight ratio here.

Power-to-weight ratioYezdi AdventureKTM 250 AdventureSuzuki V-strom SX
Hp per tonne 158.28176.13158.68

In addition to being the only bike here with spoked wheels, the Yezdi has the largest front wheel of the three, as well as a rear monoshock with a linkage, indicating its off-road intentions. However, it’s also comfortably the heaviest bike here, which is counterintuitive for the same. The Suzuki V-Strom SX meanwhile, is largely based on the mechanicals of the Gixxer SF 250, making it the most road-focused of the three, with the least suspension travel and ground clearance. It does however, have the tallest seat height.

Dimensions, suspension, brakes and tyresYezdi AdventureKTM 250 AdventureSuzuki V-strom SX
FrameDouble CradleSplit-Trellis TubularDiamond
Kerb Weight187 kg176 kg 167 kg 
Seat Height815 mm825 mm835 mm
Ground Clearance220 mm227 mm205 mm
Front Suspension41-mm Telescopic fork43-mm USD forkTelescopic fork
Front wheel travel200 mm200 mm120 mm
Rear SuspensionPreload-adjustable monoshock with linkagePreload-adjustable monoshockMonoshock
Rear wheel travel180 mm205 mmNA
Front Brake320-mm disc320-mm disc300-mm disc
Rear Brake240-mm disc240-mm disc220-mm disc
Front Tyre90/90-21, tube type100/90-19, tubeless100/90-19, tubeless
Rear Tyre130/80-17, tube type130/80-17, tubeless140/70-17, tubeless
Tank Capacity15.5-litre14.5-litre12-litre

The new KTM 250 Adventure is the best performer of the three, and also gets better equipment and a decent amount of off-road ability. You do pay for this premium though; while the Yezdi and Suzuki cost essentially the same, you’ll have to shell out approximately Rs 45,000 more for the KTM.

PriceYezdi AdventureKTM 250 AdventureSuzuki V-Strom SX
Ex-showroomRs 2.15 lakhRs 2.60 lakhRs 2.16 lakh

Also read: Yezdi Adventure 2025 Launched

