Yezdi Adventure 2025 Launched at Rs 2.15 Lakh

The updated 2025 Yezdi Adventure has been launched at Rs 2.15 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base colour option, with prices going up to Rs 2.27 lakh (ex-showroom). The new bike comes with new, bolder styling cues, six fresh colour and graphic options, as well as some additional equipment.

The 2025 Yezdi Adventure continues to use Yezdi’s 334-cc Alpha2 liquid-cooled engine which develops 29.6 hp and 29.9 Nm and is mated to a six-speed gearbox, which Yezdi say now has further optimised gear ratios.

The bike’s fuel tank capacity is a respectable 15.5 litres, ground clearance is 220 mm, and the saddle height is relatively accessible at 815 mm. I sat on the bike during the product showcase and had no trouble getting my feet down nearly flat on the floor (I’m around 5’9″). It gets a 21-/17-inch spoke-wheel set-up which requires tyres with tubes in them to be used. Additionally, the Adventure’s ABS set-up gets three modes, and the traction control is also switchable.

The Yezdi Adventure uses the same sightly awkward looking instrumentation with two circular LCDs being placed in a plastic box, which feature bluetooth connectivity and turn-by-turn navigation; a USB-charging port is also available.

It now gets a patent-pending height-adjustable windshield which has a dot-motif gradient on it which looks like it’s been lifted straight off the Ducati Desert X’s windshield. The main styling changes which are immediately noticeable are the new twin-pod headlight and tail-light. The tail-light is a symmetrical unit whereas the headlight features an asymmetrical BMW R 1200 GS-esque appearance. This new, distinct appearance gives the Yezdi Adventure a significantly stronger visual identity than before.

Yezdi also showcased a heavily accessorized version of the Adventure, which had a headlight grille, metal-backed knuckle guards, a GPS mount with a Yezdi-branded Bobo phone mount, as well as a very elaborate crash guard with auxiliary lights and jerry cans mounted on either side. At the rear, there was a luggage rack and saddle-stay set-up with a large metal top box and panniers mounted on them. All this hard storage significantly increases the weight of the motorcycle and is not something I’m personally a fan of, but if you want it, it’s there.

