Kawasaki Z900 2025 launched at Rs 9.25 lakh

The MY25 Kawasaki Z900 has been launched in India with revised styling, chassis and engine updates, as well as improved equipment.

The Kawasaki Z900 has always been one of the most competitively-priced, high-capacity naked bikes in India, which has contributed significantly to it also being one of the best-selling ones. The latest, 2025 Z900 gets a new, sharp design, part of which are the new triple-LED headlight and redesigned LED taillight. Two colour options are available, Metallic Matte Graphene Steel Gray / Metallic Flat Spark Black / Candy Flat Blazed Green, and Metallic Carbon Gray / Metallic Graphite Gray / Candy Persimmon Red, ie grey with green accents, and grey with red accents.

The Kawasaki Z900 has a 948-cc, liquid-cooled, in-line four cylinder engine which develops 125 hp at 9,500 rpm and 98.6 Nm at 7,700 rpm. The engine is mated to a six-speed gearbox with an assist-and-slipper clutch. Suspension is handled by a 41-mm front USD fork with 120 mm travel, and a rear monoshock with 140 mm travel, both with rebound and preload adjustability. Additionally, the Z900 is now equipped with new Dunlop Sportmax Q5A tyres. Braking is dealt with via twin 300-mm discs up front and a single 250-mm disc at the rear.

The Z900 is equipped with an IMU (Inertial Measurement Unit) which brings with it electronics such as Kawasaki Traction Control (KTRC) and Kawasaki Cornering Management Function (KCMF). It is also equipped with a bi-directional quick-shifter, cruise control, and power modes.

The five-inch colour-TFT display now gets two distinct display modes as well, one of which has a very cool hexagonal tachometer with an aircraft-inspired lean-angle indicator. Smartphone connectivity is available through the Rideology app, which now also enables a voice command function in the bike.

At Rs 9.25 lakh (ex-showroom), the all-new Kawasaki Z900 is priced very competitively and will certainly attract quite a few people who are in the market for a big bike.

