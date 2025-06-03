Honda Gold Wing Tour 50th Anniversary Edition Launched

The Honda Gold Wing Tour 50th Anniversary Edition has been launched in India for Rs 39.90 lakh (ex-showroom), and will be available for purchase exclusively via Honda’s BigWing Topline dealerships.

Marking 50 years of the iconic Gold Wing nameplate, the Honda Gold Wing Tour 50th Anniversary is available in a single Bordeaux Red Metallic colour and gets an exclusive emblem signifying that it’s a special edition.

The Gold Wing Tour continues to be powered by an 1,833-cc, liquid-cooled, four-stroke, 24-valve flat-six, which develops 126.48 hp and 170 Nm. The engine is paired with a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission. The Gold Wing Tour also comes with various rider aids such as throttle-by-wire, dual-channel ABS, traction control and even an airbag. It comes with four riding modes, tour, sport, eco and rain, each of which Honda say, have distinct settings to alter the character of the bike.

Being one of the most feature-loaded motorcycles on sale, the Gold Wing Tour gets a seven-inch, full-colour TFT display which offers a host of functions which provide riding, navigation, and audio information. It is also the first motorcycle in its class to be equipped with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Additionally, the Gold Wing Tour is equipped with an electrically-adjustable flyscreen, improved speakers, bluetooth connectivity, two USB-C charging sockets as well as a tyre-pressure monitoring system (TPMS).

