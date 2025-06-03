Royal Enfield Urban Outerwear Collection Launched

With the new Royal Enfield Urban Outerwear Collection the popular brand has expanded its performance gear and apparel line. The collection includes a hoodie and a leather jacket designed for daily city riders.

Story: Salman Bargir

The Urbanite Hoodie is a CE-certified “Class A” hoodie. It has a 100 per cent polyester softshell body fabric that has impact zones with thick and strong 600D polyester reinforcements. It features CE level two protection for the elbows, shoulders and back, with two front pockets for quick access, as well as multiple reflective elements, and velcro tabs at the cuffs for adjustment.

The next addition to the Royal Enfield Urban Outerwear Collection is the Phoenix Jacket. It is CE certified “Class AA” and is made from 100 per cent genuine leather. It also has a polyester mesh at the front and back panels, and is perforated for ventilation. It also makes use of stretchable fabric at the underarms for flexibility and easier movement. The jacket features titanium sliders, multiple reflective elements, CE level two protection for the back, elbows and shoulders, with snap button tabs at the waist for adjustment.

Commenting on the launch, Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Chief Commercial Officer, Royal Enfield, said, “The Urban Outerwear collection is engineered to offer functional, approachable style suitable for both riding and everyday wear. This durable and sharply styled gear is designed for urban explorers seeking dual-purpose functionality, allowing them to navigate their day with style and safety. Notably, the Phoenix Jacket and Urbanite Hoodie are CE certified, demonstrating their compliance with rigorous European safety standards. This highlights our commitment to providing high-quality gear that prioritizes both style and rider protection”.

While the Urbanite Hoodie is priced for ₹8,990, the Phoenix Leather Jacket is priced at ₹19,990.

We will reiterate the importance of wearing riding gear as it provides an essential layer of safety for the rider and pillion; especially during more severe impacts and collisions. Royal Enfield have a range that consists of lifestyle apparel and protective gear as well as a collection of lifestyle accessories such as keychains, caps, mugs, bags and more.

