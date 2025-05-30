Suzuki e-Access Review – Promising Package

Suzuki are the latest to join the electric scooter segment and the e-Access feels familiar and promising.

Story: Joshua Varghese

Photography: Kalidas M

Along with the rest of the nation, we set our eyes on the Suzuki e-Access earlier this year at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025. Months passed and we finally rode Suzuki’s first electric scooter for India. However, all we received were a few laps around a go-kart track. It was a brief experience and leaves many questions unanswered but at least it was the best way to test performance and handling.

The e-Access uses a 5.6-hp, mid-mounted motor that drives the rear wheel via a belt but in this scooter it is not about the power figure. A smooth and seamless power delivery is what Suzuki have gone for and they have achieved it to good effect which makes it effortless and intuitive to ride. With up to 15 Nm of torque at one’s disposal, there are three riding modes to choose from; Eco, Ride A and Ride B. In Eco, a gentle acceleration curve is complemented by a leisurely top speed of 55 km/h which is decent enough for town. In our opinion, just enough for regions with dense traffic. To unlock its full potential of 71 km/h, one has to switch to either Ride A or Ride B. While the delivery is the same between these two modes, the major difference is that Ride A has a strong regen setting while B does not and between the two, we feel B offers a more familiar experience overall. Even in Ride B, the acceleration is not typically violent as one would expect from an EV. There is a certain composure to the overall experience which allows one to make the most of its relaxed pace without demanding much from the rider.

Down the straights of the karting track at speeds over 60 km/h, the e-Access was composed and ran true in a straight line without a hint of instability. A quality that was evident when going around the hair-pin corners too. It turns in quickly and holds the line with confidence; more eager to comply than resist thanks to its neutral handling. So although we had no expectations of sporty handling from this scooter, it turned out to be properly fun in the corners. To the point where we started scraping the centre stand on both sides. Of course, such antics may not be part of its everyday duties but it is reassuring to know its limits are fairly higher than one’s expectations.

Tall riders may find the seating position a bit cramped because the handlebar touches one’s knees occasionally but it can be lived with because like the Burgman Street, one can place their feet forward on the apron of the scooter which is a more relaxed rider triangle. With 160 mm of ground clearance and a 765-mm seat height, the e-Access is certainly accessible. The seat is adequately plush and caused us no discomfort at all. That said, one will not get the chance to spend a lot of time at a stretch on this saddle anyway because the 3.072-kWh LFP battery has a claimed range of 95 km. Of course, due to a shortage of time, we were unable to test that claim but it was encouraging to note that the drop in the range indicator and the state-of-charge were consistent. Charging methods are two-fold. A full charge off the portable charger takes over six hours while the Suzuki fast charger can achieve the same result in slightly more than two hours.

Riding on 12-inch wheels at either end, the stance of the e-Access is similar to its ICE counterpart but its proportions seem a touch out of place, especially when viewed head-on. The front tyre and mudguard appear too narrow against the broad front apron. Overall, it is an elegant design that does a good job of visually expressing the scooter’s premium placement. With new EV players cropping up by the minute, this Suzuki was a pleasant reminder of the kind of quality we can expect from a scooter in this segment. Nothing appears to be built to a cost and it feels like a product that will last a long time. They have also done well to add useful features of convenience. The key fob, the multi-function knob and the seat that stays in place when opened are thoughtful additions and should appeal to most consumers.

At this time, we do not have the price for the Suzuki e-Access but we expect it to be between Rs 1-1.5 lakh if they want to compete with their direct rivals. In many ways, the e-Access reminded me of the Activa e: I rode recently and the major difference between these scooters is that the Activa has swappable batteries while the e-Access does not. Following our brief experience, the only thing we would suggest as an improvement is to lower the weight. At 122 kg, although it does not feel so, the e-Access is slightly heavier than its immediate rivals.

Watch the video review here:

