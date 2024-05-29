Suzuki V-strom 800DE Review – ‘V’ for Versatile

The V-strom 800DE makes a departure from tradition in a noticeable way. We seek to analyse the upshot.

Story: Joshua Varghese

Photography: Sanjay Raikar

When Suzuki revealed the V-strom 800DE globally, many wanted to know what the “DE” in the moniker stood for. Some say that it stands for “Dual Explorer” while others choose to believe it is inspired by Stefan Hessler’s (Hessler Rallye Team) V-strom Desert Express concept builds. While we are at it, one should also know that Suzuki claim that the “V” stands for versatile because, unlike the V-stroms of the past, there is no V-twin engine in this one.

Motive force for the 800DE is supplied by a 776-cc, eight-valve, DOHC, liquid-cooled, parallel-twin with a 270-degree crankshaft to mimic the uneven firing order of the V-twin. It develops 84.3 hp at 8,500 rpm and 78 Nm at 6,800 rpm. It draws strongly from a bottom end that transitions into a stronger mid-range. The transmission is a six-speed unit that also gets a quick-shifter which is both useful and fun to have. While the power figures are unlikely to make an impression on paper, there is more to this engine than meets the eye. It is among the smoothest and most refined units we have experienced in this segment. Suzuki claim that most of the credit is due to their patented balancer technology.

The 800DE is not a complicated motorcycle to figure out. It communicates well with the rider and there is hardly a moment when one does not feel in control. The chassis is a simple tubular steel frame but the suspension is a marked departure from the V-strom motorcycles of the past. The upside-down (USD) fork and monoshock are Showa units which have 220 millimetres of travel each; the longest ever on any V-strom or so they claim. Plus, they are adjustable, too, for preload, compression, and rebound. I liked the addition of a dial-type preload adjuster at the rear. It should make life a lot easier for those who ride with a pillion or luggage.

Suzuki’s choice of wheels is interesting because they have gone for a 17-inch rear and a 21-inch front. The wheels are spoked units but, unfortunately, they cannot run tubeless tyres. The latter are Dunlop Trailmax Mixtour and they serve their purpose well, offering ample grip on the road and adequate traction in the dirt.

There are three power modes and the calibration between them is noticeably different. Suzuki have made good use of the ride-by-wire throttle. “A” is the sharpest of the lot and the most appropriate for experienced riders, both on and off road. They will appreciate the instant response at the throttle that makes the motorcycle feel lively. At the other end, “C” is essentially for use in the rain. “B” offers the best balance between the two; ideal for relaxed riding and urban use. My formula for fun was “A” for the road and “B” for off road. I appreciate the simplicity of the system and the ease of selecting one using the neatly laid-out switchgear.







On open roads, the V-strom comes alive properly. It is eager to be ridden fast and does not shy away from quick blasts along a highway or attacking a curve with vim. Despite having a 21-inch front wheel, this motorcycle possesses remarkable agility. It tips into a corner easily and exits at good pace too. When ridden aggressively, there is some movement from the suspension at the exit but not so much as to cause instability.







Controlling the pace is easy, too, because the brakes are potent and rich in feedback, allowing one to carry them into corners easily. Off the road, the motorcycle lives up to expectations. It responds to input well and never does anything that would take the rider by surprise. Even when one overcooks a slide or a jump, it recovers easily. Personally, I liked this motorcycle best on the road. The suspension soaks up nonchalantly most things that our roads throw at it. The ride quality is excellent and the saddle is comfortable. The relaxed riding position and the bike’s generously padded seat guarantee long stints of riding without fatigue. The windscreen is height-adjustable but requires tools to do the adjustments.





In terms of styling, there are some obvious similarities to the V-strom family but this one is one of the slimmest V-stroms ever and also the one that looks closest to a rally-raid machine. While most of the styling strikes a positive note, the huge gap between the bodywork and the rear wheel is an eyesore. Apart from that, the rest of the motorcycle is nearly flawless, both in terms of functionality and quality. The console displays all the essentials and I did not have to go hunting in the menus to find the settings I needed the most while riding. Of course, the switchgear layout made things easier.

The Suzuki V-strom is an exciting motorcycle to ride and friendly enough to allow most riders to confidently explore their limits both on and off the road. Furthermore, one may expect the legendary Suzuki reliability also. By itself, it is a compelling motorcycle, though less powerful than its closest rival, the Honda XL750 Transalp and while we are at it, the Honda is ever so slightly more refined, too, in addition to being more expensive. However, Suzuki have priced the V-strom well because it retails at Rs 10.30 lakh (ex-showroom) and that is good value when you consider the amount of adjustability and kit it offers as standard equipment. This motorcycle is for someone who wants the fabled Japanese reliability in a package that offers adjustable suspension and a quick-shifter. Furthermore, it is a fun bike to ride and remarkably usable too.

