Kinetic DX+ – Old-school Cool Goes Electric – Bike India

The Kinetic DX+ is a beautiful reincarnation of the old Kinetic scooter we grew up seeing.

Story: Anvay Mahajan

Photography: Siddharth Dadhe

As a Punekar born in the late 1990s, one of the most relatable Marathi films for me has to be Mumbai-Pune-Mumbai. The iconic date sequence, wherein the couple rides across Pune on a Kinetic-Honda DX, perfectly captured the charm of the city and set a benchmark for what a quintessential Pune date should look like. That route became iconic, and the scooter itself turned aspirational. Unfortunately, with the discontinuation of the Kinetic-Honda DX, that dream of re-creating such a date remained incomplete for many. Until the all-new Kinetic DX+ entered the picture.

Kinetic Watts and Volts, a subsidiary of Kinetic Engineering Limited, has given rise to nostalgia with the all-new Kinetic DX+, now in an electric avatar. The design stays true to the original, though the new scooter is noticeably larger and bulkier. It is offered in a range of vibrant colour options that add a youthful appeal, while the retro styling harks back to the years gone by. While the LED daytime running lights (DRL) look neat, the illuminated Kinetic logo and lettering feel slightly over the top, adding a bit too much flash to an otherwise clean design. Most of the body panels are metal, which contributes to a solid feel, although it also pushes the kerb weight up to 128 kilograms. That said, the build quality leaves little to complain about and the scooter feels robust and well put together.

The Kinetic DX+ features a rather bulky head unit, which makes its 8.8-inch TFT display look comparatively small. Integrated within this unit is a speaker that delivers audio alerts for various functions such as side-stand engagement, riding modes, and underseat storage access. A nice touch comes in the form of a signature “tring” sound after each alert, reminiscent of the original scooter. The display itself also carries a retro-inspired layout, although its brightness could have been better, as visibility under harsh afternoon sunlight tends to be limited. The quality of the switchgear is impressive and feels premium to the touch. However, the layout could have been better. I often found myself pressing the wrong button, as it’s difficult to distinguish between the horn and the left indicator by feeling alone. A larger, more prominent horn button and a toggle-style switch for the indicators would significantly improve usability.

The scooter also gets Bluetooth connectivity with features like turn-by-turn navigation, music controls, notification alerts, language selection, and even the ability to play music through the built-in speakers via the Kinetic App. Interestingly, there is no conventional physical key; instead, access is via a keypad where you enter a passcode. Personally, I would still prefer the simplicity and familiarity of a traditional key for ignition.

Kinetic has smartly integrated the charging system within the scooter’s apron. It comes equipped with an onboard charger and a retractable three-metre charging cable, making it highly convenient for everyday use. For those who prefer a simpler set-up, a lower DX variant is also available with a portable charger instead. The underseat storage, at 37 litres, is claimed to be the biggest in its segment and proves to be truly practical for daily needs. Another thoughtful addition is the Easy Flip feature. It is a button that neatly deploys the pillion footpegs without having to touch the footpegs, thus enhancing overall usability.

The Kinetic DX+ is powered by a 4.78-kW (6.5-hp) hub motor that delivers a smooth and linear acceleration. Since Kinetic is positioning it as a family-oriented scooter, the power delivery is intentionally tuned to be relaxed rather than aggressive. It comes with three riding modes: Range, Power, and Turbo. Interestingly, Kinetic confirmed there is no difference in acceleration between Power and Turbo modes; the primary distinction lies in top speed, with Turbo allowing speeds up to 95 km/h, while Power mode is limited to around 70 km/h. During most of our ride, Power mode struck a good balance between performance and efficiency.

The suspension set-up consists of telescopic forks at the front and dual-shock absorbers at the rear, which are tuned slightly on the stiffer side. Overall, I felt that the suspension set-up is bearable on a bad patch of road. The scooter felt planted while on a straight road. I am 5’ 5” tall and when seated in a riding position, I noticed that the large head unit tends to obstruct the immediate view of the road ahead, particularly the first few metres in front of the scooter.

The Kinetic DX+ draws power from a 2.6-kWh LFP battery pack, claiming an IDC range of 105 kilometres. During our test, the display indicated around 98 km at 98 per cent charge and in Eco mode. We had a run of about 30 km in a variety of modes and the indicated range dropped to 66 km at 66 per cent charge. While the claimed range is acceptable for everyday use, it does feel slightly underwhelming considering the price point. An extended real-world test will offer better clarity on its efficiency.

In terms of pricing, the DX+ is priced at Rs 1.17 lakh, while the lower-spec DX—featuring slightly reduced performance and range, along with the absence of an onboard charger—is priced at Rs 1.11 lakh (both ex-showroom). This places it at a premium compared to rivals like the Ather Rizta S and the TVS iQube 2.2-kWh. That said, the DX+ holds a strong emotional appeal. It carries a deep sense of nostalgia, blending retro charm with modern electric mobility. It’s the kind of scooter that a father of a teenager would approve of for its looks and the legacy of the brand.