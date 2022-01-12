Royal Enfield MiY ‘Make It Yours’ Jacket Customization

We customize a riding jacket to our liking with the Royal Enfield ‘Make It Yours’ platform and bring you a report on the experience.

The Royal Enfield ‘Make It Yours’ initiative which was launched for motorcycle customization has now been extended to the riding jacket category. This new category under MiY is called MYO (Make Your Own). With this program, Royal Enfield is aiming to provide a more customized and personalized shopping experience across their range of riding gear.

To start off, one has to visit the MYO section on the official Royal Enfield website. This can be done via any web browser on either a phone or a PC with a good internet connection. The website does take some time to load because it displays your project in 3D view.

We were on the lookout for a good touring jacket and so we selected the ‘Storm Raider’ jacket shell. This one is made out of 600 D, rainproof, polyester fabric, and sports a simple but attractive colour combination of grey, black and white. Some of the other shells on offer also have different base colour options to select from. The total price of the project is also displayed at the bottom of the webpage depending on the additions made. After the shell and colour selection, the price displayed was Rs 8,750.



Next up we come to the most important part of the jacket which is the protective armour. Riders have the option to select protective layers for the shoulder, elbow, and back from level 1 Knox (level 1 armour) up to D30 (level 2) impact protectors. For chest protection, riders can only opt for Knox (level 1) armour. We selected the D30 (level 2) impact protectors for the shoulder, elbow, and back and the one option available for chest protection. After installing the best options available for protection, the price was up to Rs 12,625. This makes it a total of Rs 3,875 for the protection, which we highly recommend to anyone looking to buy a customized jacket via this platform.





Lastly, we installed the inner thermal layer for winter protection as well as a rain liner that goes over the jacket. Colours for these liners can also be changed according to a rider’s preference. This was the final step of customization after which the price came up to Rs 14,874. If a rider already owns jacket liners, they can opt for the jacket without having to buy the layers and save approximately Rs 2,249.

For under Rs 15,000, we were able to get a customized riding jacket with protection all around as well as both liners. Usually, at this price point, there are entry-level jackets from reputed brands but they do not include all the protection (some jackets are sold without back and chest protectors, which will have to be purchased separately).



This makes the MiY initiative a very interesting prospect for riders on the lookout for good riding gear without having to shed out too much money. The best part about this initiative is that customers can personalize and modify the jacket according to their preferences. We will soon be heading out for a long ride to tell you all about the comfort, fit, and practicality that this jacket offers. Stay tuned.