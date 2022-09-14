Rajiv Sethu grabs podium for IDEMITSU Honda SK69 Racing

The IDEMITSU Honda SK69 racing team’s Rajiv Sethu secured a second-place finish in the Pro-Stock 165cc category as day one of round four of the MRF MMSC FMSCI Indian National Motorcycle Racing Championship 2022 comes to an end.

18 young riders of IDEMITSU Honda India Talent Cup took part in the race trying to get their positions secured on the podium. Race one of the Pro-Stock 165cc category witnessed head-to-head battles. Starting from 6th on the grid, Rajiv Sethu moved to 4th in the second lap. By initiating the right strategies and techniques, Rajiv crossed the chequered flag in second position and missed the win by just 0.101 seconds. Unfortunately, Senthil Kumar retired early from the race due to some technical issues.

During IDEMITSU Honda India Talent Cup NSF250R, Kavin Quintal from Chennai got the first podium finish completing the race at 11:13.591. Behind Kavin was Bengaluru’s AS James who finished second. There was a tough battle between Mohsin P and Shyam Sundar and it was finally Mohsin P from Malappuram who recorded the best lap of 1:47.716 while staying ahead of Shyam. Championship leader, Sarthak Chavan from Pune will be missing the races due to an injury after the free practice session.

In the first race of the IDEMITSU Honda India Talent Cup CBR150R, Mumbai’s Raheesh Khatri once again won the race, Raheesh has set a new benchmark of seven back-to-back wins and sealed the championship victory. Giving each other a tough fight to get the podium finish, it was Kolhapur’s Siddesh Sawant who secured second place on the podium. He was followed by Bengaluru’s Harshith V Bogar. It was an unfortunate day for front runners Shyam Babu and Rajender Beedani who suffered a crash during the last two laps.

In the Honda Hornet 2.0 race, proving the best amongst all was Thrissur’s Allwin Xavier, who maintained his lead and finished first with a total time of 13:28.607. Following him back home was Chennai’s Romario John who climbed up three positions and finished second, just 0.144 seconds behind Allwin. Overcoming all the challenges was Chennai’s G Balaji, who scored third position. Sudheer Sudhakar, who was in close contention for the podium crashed out and did not finish the race.



Story: Vaibhav Kashyap



