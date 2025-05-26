Honda CB1000 Hornet SP v Suzuki Katana v BMW S 1000 R Spec Comparo

The Honda CB1000 Hornet SP has arrived in India at a competitive price of Rs 12.36 lakh (ex-showroom). In a similar price and performance bracket, the Suzuki Katana also presents itself as a compelling option, whereas in a higher price bracket, the BMW S 1000 R offers slightly higher performance in a lighter overall package. In this article, we’ve compared the technical specifications of these three motorcycles across various parameters.

Powertrain Honda CB1000 Hornet SP Suzuki Katana BMW S 1000 R Type Liquid cooled, DOHC, in-line four cylinder Liquid cooled, DOHC, in-line four cylinder Liquid cooled, DOHC, inline-4 cylinder Capacity 999 cc 999 cc 999 cc Power 157.2 hp @ 11,000 rpm 152 hp @ 11,000 rpm 165 hp @ 11,000 rpm Torque 107 Nm @ 9,000 rpm 106 Nm @ 9,250 rpm 114 Nm @ 9,250 rpm Transmission 6-speed 6-speed 6-speed

All three of these motorcycles have identical engine configurations and produce similar power and torque outputs. The BMW has the highest engine output of the three, producing 7.8 hp and 7 Nm, and 13 hp and 9 Nm more than the Honda and the Suzuki respectively.

Dimensions Honda CB1000 Hornet SP Suzuki Katana BMW S 1000 R Kerb weight 212 kg 217 kg 199 kg Seat height 809 mm 825 mm 830 mm Wheelbase 1,455 mm 1,460 mm 1,450 mm Ground clearance 135 mm 140 mm NA Fuel capacity 17 litres 12 litres 16.5 litres

The BMW also pulls ahead with respect to weight, it’s the lightest bike here by a considerable margin and is also the only one of the three with a kerb weight under 200 kg. This combined with its highest engine output (out of these three bikes) means that the S 1000 R also has a significantly higher power-to-weight ratio compared to both the CB1000 Hornet SP as well as the Katana.

Another point to be noted is that the BMW and the Honda both have significantly larger fuel tank capacities compared to the Suzuki.

Power-to-weight ratio Honda CB1000 Hornet SP Suzuki Katana BMW S 1000 R Hp per tonne 741.50 700.46 829.14

Brakes and tyres Honda CB1000 Hornet SP Suzuki Katana BMW S 1000 R Front brake 310-mm twin-disc Twin-disc 320-mm Twin-disc Rear brake 240-mm disc Disc 220-mm disc Front tyre 120/70 ZR17 120/70 ZR17 120/70 ZR17 Rear tyre 180/55 ZR17 190/50 ZR17 190/55 ZR17

Price Honda CB1000 Hornet SP Suzuki Katana BMW S 1000 R Ex-showroom Rs 12.36 lakh Rs 13.61 lakh Rs 19 lakh

The pricing is the kicker here. The BMW is priced at a premium and makes you pay for that extra performance and lightness, whereas the Honda and Suzuki are in a similar ballpark with approximately a Rs 1.25 lakh rupee delta between their ex-showroom prices. The Honda’s segment-best pricing of Rs 12.36 lakh (ex-showroom) is sure to lure more motorcyclists into getting a litre-class machine. All these bikes are extremely fast and should be ridden responsibly by an experienced motorcyclist. A test ride is integral to find out whether your riding skills have developed enough to handle a 1000-cc bike properly, and, if they have, to find out which one of these bikes appeals to you the most.

The updated BMW S 1000 R will make its way to our shores soon, and hopefully we’ll get to ride the CB1000 Hornet SP in the near future as well. Exciting times ahead.

