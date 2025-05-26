Bike India

Honda CB1000 Hornet SP v Suzuki Katana v BMW S 1000 R Spec Comparo

The Honda CB1000 Hornet SP has arrived in India at a competitive price of Rs 12.36 lakh (ex-showroom). In a similar price and performance bracket, the Suzuki Katana also presents itself as a compelling option, whereas in a higher price bracket, the BMW S 1000 R offers slightly higher performance in a lighter overall package. In this article, we’ve compared the technical specifications of these three motorcycles across various parameters.

PowertrainHonda CB1000 Hornet SPSuzuki KatanaBMW S 1000 R
TypeLiquid cooled, DOHC, in-line four cylinderLiquid cooled, DOHC, in-line four cylinderLiquid cooled, DOHC, inline-4 cylinder
Capacity999 cc999 cc999 cc
Power157.2 hp @ 11,000 rpm152 hp @ 11,000 rpm165 hp @ 11,000 rpm
Torque107 Nm @ 9,000 rpm106 Nm @ 9,250 rpm114 Nm @ 9,250 rpm
Transmission6-speed6-speed6-speed

All three of these motorcycles have identical engine configurations and produce similar power and torque outputs. The BMW has the highest engine output of the three, producing 7.8 hp and 7 Nm, and 13 hp and 9 Nm more than the Honda and the Suzuki respectively.

DimensionsHonda CB1000 Hornet SPSuzuki KatanaBMW S 1000 R
Kerb weight212 kg217 kg199 kg
Seat height809 mm825 mm830 mm
Wheelbase1,455 mm1,460 mm1,450 mm
Ground clearance135 mm140 mmNA
Fuel capacity17 litres12 litres16.5 litres

The BMW also pulls ahead with respect to weight, it’s the lightest bike here by a considerable margin and is also the only one of the three with a kerb weight under 200 kg. This combined with its highest engine output (out of these three bikes) means that the S 1000 R also has a significantly higher power-to-weight ratio compared to both the CB1000 Hornet SP as well as the Katana.

Another point to be noted is that the BMW and the Honda both have significantly larger fuel tank capacities compared to the Suzuki.

Power-to-weight ratioHonda CB1000 Hornet SPSuzuki KatanaBMW S 1000 R
Hp per tonne 741.50700.46829.14
Brakes and tyresHonda CB1000 Hornet SPSuzuki KatanaBMW S 1000 R
Front brake310-mm twin-discTwin-disc320-mm Twin-disc
Rear brake240-mm discDisc220-mm disc
Front tyre120/70 ZR17120/70 ZR17120/70 ZR17
Rear tyre180/55 ZR17190/50 ZR17190/55 ZR17
PriceHonda CB1000 Hornet SPSuzuki KatanaBMW S 1000 R
Ex-showroomRs 12.36 lakhRs 13.61 lakhRs 19 lakh

The pricing is the kicker here. The BMW is priced at a premium and makes you pay for that extra performance and lightness, whereas the Honda and Suzuki are in a similar ballpark with approximately a Rs 1.25 lakh rupee delta between their ex-showroom prices. The Honda’s segment-best pricing of Rs 12.36 lakh (ex-showroom) is sure to lure more motorcyclists into getting a litre-class machine. All these bikes are extremely fast and should be ridden responsibly by an experienced motorcyclist. A test ride is integral to find out whether your riding skills have developed enough to handle a 1000-cc bike properly, and, if they have, to find out which one of these bikes appeals to you the most. 

The updated BMW S 1000 R will make its way to our shores soon, and hopefully we’ll get to ride the CB1000 Hornet SP in the near future as well. Exciting times ahead.

Also read: Honda CB1000 Hornet SP Launched in India

