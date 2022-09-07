Bike India

Best Bikes in India | No.1 Two Wheeler Magazine

Indian Riders Selected For FIM MiniGP World Series Finals

by Leave a Comment

Shreyas Hareesh from Bengaluru and Kolhapur’s Jinendra Kiran Sangave have qualified to represent India in the FIM MiniGP World Series Finals to be held in November in Valencia, Spain.

Shreyas (220 points) and Jinendra (213) finished first and second respectively in the FIM MiniGP World Series India 2022 which concluded at the Meco Kartopia in Bangalore on Sunday. In the World Finals, the pair will compete with toppers of respective National series held in 15 countries.

The five-round, 10-race India series, organised by RMS Motorsport with support from Meco Motorsports, saw Jinendra, 13, dominate initially by winning five races in a row. However, 12-year old Shreyas staged a remarkable comeback by topping four of the next five races, including a double in Round-4 on Saturday to finish on top of the Series points table with 220 points. Jinendra, who barely survived a difficult final weekend, finished with 213 points, well ahead of third-placed Nandanan Mahendran of Chennai (153).

Among the four girls who took part in the Series, Bengaluru’s Nithila Das finished fifth overall in the points standings with 106 while Rakshitha Dave from Chennai was seventh (94). The other two girls, both from Bengaluru, Aleena Mansur Sheikh, and Anastya Pol, participated only in Round 1, garnering 18 points apiece.

a.chothia@nextgenpublishing.net'

Azaman Chothia – who has written posts on Bike India.

Email

Related posts:

Ducati Streetfighter V4 Lamborghini edition unveiled
Hop OXO Electric Bike Launched in India
Keeway V302C Launched in India

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

AlphaOmega Captcha Classica  –  Enter Security Code
      
 


Latest News

Subscribe to Car India

Bike India: India’s no. 1 two-wheeler magazine

BIKE India covers the two-wheeler industry in its entirety, both from the local and the international perspective. Also delivers the most definitive verdict on machinery and performance by explaining the hows, whys, and whats on every new bike in a lucid and user-friendly manner. BIKE India is the India’s most authoritative two-wheeler publication, a magazine for people with a passion for bikes and everything to do with their history and heritage.
SiteMap