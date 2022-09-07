Indian Riders Selected For FIM MiniGP World Series Finals

Shreyas Hareesh from Bengaluru and Kolhapur’s Jinendra Kiran Sangave have qualified to represent India in the FIM MiniGP World Series Finals to be held in November in Valencia, Spain.

Shreyas (220 points) and Jinendra (213) finished first and second respectively in the FIM MiniGP World Series India 2022 which concluded at the Meco Kartopia in Bangalore on Sunday. In the World Finals, the pair will compete with toppers of respective National series held in 15 countries.

The five-round, 10-race India series, organised by RMS Motorsport with support from Meco Motorsports, saw Jinendra, 13, dominate initially by winning five races in a row. However, 12-year old Shreyas staged a remarkable comeback by topping four of the next five races, including a double in Round-4 on Saturday to finish on top of the Series points table with 220 points. Jinendra, who barely survived a difficult final weekend, finished with 213 points, well ahead of third-placed Nandanan Mahendran of Chennai (153).

Among the four girls who took part in the Series, Bengaluru’s Nithila Das finished fifth overall in the points standings with 106 while Rakshitha Dave from Chennai was seventh (94). The other two girls, both from Bengaluru, Aleena Mansur Sheikh, and Anastya Pol, participated only in Round 1, garnering 18 points apiece.