Off-roader Spec Comparo: KTM 390 Enduro R v Kawasaki KLX 230

The Kawasaki KLX 230 arrived in India as a unique off-roading proposition not too long ago, but the KTM 390 Enduro R has now shown up with what could potentially be a better package for a similar price. In this article, we have compared the specifications of both bikes across various parameters.
|Powertrain
|Type
|Capacity
|Power
|Torque
|Transmission
|KTM 390 Enduro R
|Liquid-cooled, DOHC, single cylinder
|398.63 cc
|46 hp @ 8,500 rpm
|39 Nm @ 6,500 rpm
|6-speed
|Kawasaki KLX 230
|Air-cooled, SOHC, single cylinder
|233 cc
|18.1 hp @ 8,000 rpm
|18.3 Nm @ 6,400 rpm
|6-speed
Straight-up, the 390 Enduro R has a massive advantage when it comes to engine output, it produces around 2.5x the peak power of the KLX 230 and a smidgeon over twice the peak torque.
|Dimensions
|Kerb weight
|Seat height
|Wheelbase
|Ground clearance
|Fuel capacity
|KTM 390 Enduro R
|177 kg
|860 mm
|1,470 mm
|253 mm
|9.0 litres
|Kawasaki KLX 230
|139 kg
|880 mm
|1,370 mm
|265 mm
|7.6 litres
Weight is where the KLX bites back. It is significantly lighter than the 390 Enduro R with a 38-kg delta between the kerb weights of the two. The KLX also has higher ground clearance. Both these factors should contribute to the KLX 230 being a more capable and agile off-road performer.
|Brakes and tyres
|Front brake
|Rear brake
|Front tyre
|Rear tyre
|Wheel type
|Tyre type
|KTM 390 Enduro R
|285-mm disc
|240-mm disc
|90/90-21
|140/80-18
|Spoked
|Tubed
|Kawasaki KLX 230
|265-mm disc
|220-mm disc
|2.75-21
|4.10-18
|Spoked
|Tubeless tyre with tube
|Suspension
|Front suspension type
|Front wheel travel
|Front suspension adjustability
|Rear suspension type
|Rear wheel travel
|Rear suspension adjustability
|KTM 390 Enduro R
|43-mm USD
|200 mm
|30-step damping
|Monoshock
|205 mm
|20-step damping, 10-step preload
|Kawasaki KLX 230
|37-mm telescopic fork
|240 mm
|No
|New uni trak
|NA
|Preload
The 390 Enduro R’s suspension set-up gets significantly more adjustability but the KLX 230’s forks have more travel. While the international-spec Enduro R gets suspension with 230-mm travel, the India version only gets 200 mm.
|Price
|Ex-showroom
|KTM 390 Enduro R
|Rs 3.3 lakh (estimated)
|Kawasaki KLX 230
|Rs 3.3 lakh
While official prices for the KTM 390 Enduro R haven’t been announced yet, we expect it to be positioned somewhere in between the 390 Duke and 390 Adventure, close to Rs 3.3 lakh (ex-showroom). This can make the Kawasaki KLX 230, also priced at Rs 3.3 lakh (ex-showroom), seem like an expensive proposition for what it’s offering. That said, the KLX 230’s main purpose is to be a fun off-roader whereas the 390 Enduro’s off-road capabilities are limited by its weight.
