Off-roader Spec Comparo: KTM 390 Enduro R v Kawasaki KLX 230

The Kawasaki KLX 230 arrived in India as a unique off-roading proposition not too long ago, but the KTM 390 Enduro R has now shown up with what could potentially be a better package for a similar price. In this article, we have compared the specifications of both bikes across various parameters.

PowertrainTypeCapacityPowerTorqueTransmission
KTM 390 Enduro RLiquid-cooled, DOHC, single cylinder398.63 cc46 hp @ 8,500 rpm39 Nm @ 6,500 rpm6-speed
Kawasaki KLX 230Air-cooled, SOHC, single cylinder233 cc18.1 hp @ 8,000 rpm18.3 Nm @ 6,400 rpm6-speed

Straight-up, the 390 Enduro R has a massive advantage when it comes to engine output, it produces around 2.5x the peak power of the KLX 230 and a smidgeon over twice the peak torque. 

DimensionsKerb weightSeat heightWheelbaseGround clearanceFuel capacity
KTM 390 Enduro R177 kg860 mm1,470 mm253 mm9.0 litres
Kawasaki KLX 230139 kg880 mm1,370 mm265 mm7.6 litres

Weight is where the KLX bites back. It is significantly lighter than the 390 Enduro R with a 38-kg delta between the kerb weights of the two. The KLX also has higher ground clearance. Both these factors should contribute to the KLX 230 being a more capable and agile off-road performer.

Brakes and tyresFront brakeRear brakeFront tyreRear tyreWheel typeTyre type
KTM 390 Enduro R285-mm disc240-mm disc90/90-21140/80-18SpokedTubed
Kawasaki KLX 230265-mm disc220-mm disc2.75-214.10-18SpokedTubeless tyre with tube
SuspensionFront suspension typeFront wheel travelFront suspension adjustabilityRear suspension typeRear wheel travelRear suspension adjustability
KTM 390 Enduro R43-mm USD200 mm30-step dampingMonoshock205 mm20-step damping, 10-step preload
Kawasaki KLX 23037-mm telescopic fork240 mmNoNew uni trakNAPreload

The 390 Enduro R’s suspension set-up gets significantly more adjustability but the KLX 230’s forks have more travel. While the international-spec Enduro R gets suspension with 230-mm travel, the India version only gets 200 mm.

PriceEx-showroom
KTM 390 Enduro RRs 3.3 lakh (estimated)
Kawasaki KLX 230Rs 3.3 lakh

While official prices for the KTM 390 Enduro R haven’t been announced yet, we expect it to be positioned somewhere in between the 390 Duke and 390 Adventure, close to Rs 3.3 lakh (ex-showroom). This can make the Kawasaki KLX 230, also priced at Rs 3.3 lakh (ex-showroom), seem like an expensive proposition for what it’s offering. That said, the KLX 230’s main purpose is to be a fun off-roader whereas the 390 Enduro’s off-road capabilities are limited by its weight. 

