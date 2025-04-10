Off-roader Spec Comparo: KTM 390 Enduro R v Kawasaki KLX 230





The Kawasaki KLX 230 arrived in India as a unique off-roading proposition not too long ago, but the KTM 390 Enduro R has now shown up with what could potentially be a better package for a similar price. In this article, we have compared the specifications of both bikes across various parameters.

Powertrain Type Capacity Power Torque Transmission KTM 390 Enduro R Liquid-cooled, DOHC, single cylinder 398.63 cc 46 hp @ 8,500 rpm 39 Nm @ 6,500 rpm 6-speed Kawasaki KLX 230 Air-cooled, SOHC, single cylinder 233 cc 18.1 hp @ 8,000 rpm 18.3 Nm @ 6,400 rpm 6-speed

Straight-up, the 390 Enduro R has a massive advantage when it comes to engine output, it produces around 2.5x the peak power of the KLX 230 and a smidgeon over twice the peak torque.

Dimensions Kerb weight Seat height Wheelbase Ground clearance Fuel capacity KTM 390 Enduro R 177 kg 860 mm 1,470 mm 253 mm 9.0 litres Kawasaki KLX 230 139 kg 880 mm 1,370 mm 265 mm 7.6 litres

Weight is where the KLX bites back. It is significantly lighter than the 390 Enduro R with a 38-kg delta between the kerb weights of the two. The KLX also has higher ground clearance. Both these factors should contribute to the KLX 230 being a more capable and agile off-road performer.

Brakes and tyres Front brake Rear brake Front tyre Rear tyre Wheel type Tyre type KTM 390 Enduro R 285-mm disc 240-mm disc 90/90-21 140/80-18 Spoked Tubed Kawasaki KLX 230 265-mm disc 220-mm disc 2.75-21 4.10-18 Spoked Tubeless tyre with tube

Suspension Front suspension type Front wheel travel Front suspension adjustability Rear suspension type Rear wheel travel Rear suspension adjustability KTM 390 Enduro R 43-mm USD 200 mm 30-step damping Monoshock 205 mm 20-step damping, 10-step preload Kawasaki KLX 230 37-mm telescopic fork 240 mm No New uni trak NA Preload

The 390 Enduro R’s suspension set-up gets significantly more adjustability but the KLX 230’s forks have more travel. While the international-spec Enduro R gets suspension with 230-mm travel, the India version only gets 200 mm.

Price Ex-showroom KTM 390 Enduro R Rs 3.3 lakh (estimated) Kawasaki KLX 230 Rs 3.3 lakh

While official prices for the KTM 390 Enduro R haven’t been announced yet, we expect it to be positioned somewhere in between the 390 Duke and 390 Adventure, close to Rs 3.3 lakh (ex-showroom). This can make the Kawasaki KLX 230, also priced at Rs 3.3 lakh (ex-showroom), seem like an expensive proposition for what it’s offering. That said, the KLX 230’s main purpose is to be a fun off-roader whereas the 390 Enduro’s off-road capabilities are limited by its weight.

