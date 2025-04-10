Ducati Panigale V4 Lamborghini Unveiled

The Ducati Panigale V4 Lamborghini is the third Ducati x Lamborghini collaboration and was unveiled at Milan Design Week on the ninth of April. It is based on the Ducati Panigale V4 S and is inspired by the design of the Lamborghini Revuelto.

After the Diavel 1260 Lamborghini and the Streetfighter V4 Lamborghini, the Panigale V4 Lamborghini is the third collaborative product to come from the two Audi-owned Italian brands. Ducati’s design centre worked alongside Lamborghini’s to create this limited-production special edition motorcycle. The Panigale V4 Lamborghini has plenty of exposed carbon-fibre bodywork along with Verde Scandal, Grigio Telesto and Grigio Acheso detailing (fluorescent green and two shades of grey). Ducati and Lamborghini also say that the Panigale V4 Lamborghini’s seat design is inspired by the interior of the Revuelto.

The special visual elements don’t end with the livery. There are design changes to some body components of the bike as well. The forged aluminium rims feature the same design as the Revuelto’s wheels, and the tail section as well as the winglets have been redesigned too. In addition to the bodywork, parts such as the front and rear fenders are also made of carbon-fibre. The weave of the carbon-fibre is also the same as the one used in Lamborghini’s supercars.





The Ducati Panigale V4 Lamborghini comes with an Akrapovič titanium silencer with carbon end-caps. This, along with a special engine calibration, results in a peak power output of 209 hp. The extensive use of carbon-fibre parts has also resulted in a wet weight (without fuel) of 185 kg, which makes it around two kg lighter than the standard Panigale V4 S, as well as the lightest and most powerful bike in the family thus far.

Just 630 of these motorcycles will be available for purchase globally in the carbon, grey and green spec, whereas 63 additional Panigale V4 Lamborghinis will be reserved for Lamborghini customers, who will be given the option to spec their bikes in the same colour combinations as their Lamborghini supercars, or choose from several other available colours.

