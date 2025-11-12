Numeros n-first First Ride Review: First of Many? 

The rise of mass electric mobility has lowered barriers to entry, making automotive manufacturing more accessible and encouraging fresh ideas. With the n-first, Numeros attempts to blend two familiar formats, scooter and motorcycle, into one affordable, accessible package that promises the best of both worlds. The intent is clear–the question is, does the execution deliver?

Story: Salman Bargir

Photography: Kalidas M

First things first, let’s talk about how it looks. The n-first sports a sleek and almost sporty design. Up front sits a small cowl flanked by turn indicators on either side, and a short front apron with air vents on its lower edges housing a round headlamp at the centre. The large 16-inch wheels at both ends give it the motorcycle stance. The instrument cluster is a simple monochrome unit and while the switchgear feels decent to touch, it requires a firm press to register inputs. Seen in profile, the n-first’s flat split seat, saree-guard-integrated footrest, and pillion grab rail bring back memories of simple, utilitarian machines like the Bajaj M80 and Hero Honda Street.

But unlike those two, the n-First features a flat floorboard, and that’s where it fulfils one of its core purposes as a utilitarian scooter. Additionally, it comes equipped with a mobile phone holder, a small yet practical storage compartment beneath the pillion seat, a cubby on the inner apron just below the USB charging port, and two shopping bag hooks; one on the apron and another below the rider’s seat. There’s also a cleverly integrated storage space beneath the floorboard. To access it, you pull a cord located inside the compartment under the rider’s seat, which also accommodates the battery and the 480-watt charger.

The n-first runs on a 48V architecture, and this i-Max+ variant is powered by a 3.39 hp (2.5 kW) frame-mounted permanent magnet synchronous motor that draws energy from a 3 kWh Amaron lithium-ion NMC battery. Power is sent to the rear wheel via a chain drive which allows the rear wheel to access a healthy peak torque of 34 Nm. The motor, however, feels slightly buzzy and loud, with some buzz also felt on the seat.

On offer are three riding modes: Eco, Normal, and Sport. The last is the most responsive of them, and the first is expected to be the most frugal. As expected from an electric, the n-first is quick off the line, but that urgency tapers off as you try to go faster. The power comes in smoothly and linearly, without any dramatic surge. Top speed for this variant is limited to 70 km/h, which it takes its time to reach. On inclines, pushing beyond 40 km/h, even in Sport mode, can be a challenge. Still, considering that most prospective riders, with the aim to maximise range, will ride it at relaxed speeds of around 40 km/h, this isn’t a major concern. The claimed IDC range for this variant stands at 109 km, which we shall put to the test when we get the scooter for a full review.

During the ride, the ergonomics bothered me, particularly when trying to maintain the upright riding posture I expected from the scooter. My feet just about fit on the floorboard, with a bit of space left at either end, but riders with larger feet might find it difficult to position them comfortably. The floorboard is quite narrow, and the inner apron feels a tad intrusive. That said, the n-first’s riding position and suspension setup lean slightly towards the sporty side, and combined with its compact proportions and large wheels, it was genuinely fun to weave through Bengaluru’s infamous traffic with ease. And then when I rode it with our DOP as a pillion through a stretch of off-road terrain, both of us were pleasantly surprised by how well the scooter handled itself and soaked up bumps with no qualms.

For city riding, the cushioning of the flat seat, even though a tad towards the firmer side, is good enough. But, riders who are seeking a plush and comfortable ride will find the overall setup to be harsh. Further, the drum brakes lack bite but are progressive, and considering the speeds that one can do on this scooter, they do the job just fine. In braking tests from the top speeds it can reach, they performed reasonably well. The narrow tyres not only enhance manoeuvrability but also offer a reassuring amount of grip, both on and off the road.

The n-first does have its share of shortcomings, some of which could be deal-breakers for certain buyers. For instance, those who value a traditional scooter-style underseat storage space, are of a larger build, or prioritise a plush ride will have to make a few compromises. A pair of dedicated rider foot pegs, like on the Diplos, would also have added to its practicality. That said, Numeros has achieved its goal of creating a scooter that rides more like a motorcycle yet remains easy and approachable for all riders, regardless of gender. And at ₹84,999 for this i-Max+ variant, the n-first makes a strong case for itself among those who appreciate a sportier ride and can live without a large storage compartment, within this price range.

