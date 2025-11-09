Numeros n-first Electric Scooter Launched in India 

Numeros motors has launched its all-new electric scooter, the n-first in India at a starting price of Rs. 64,999.

Story: Salman Bargir

Numeros motors has launched its second electric two-wheeler, the n-first, in India. It has been positioned as an electric vehicle that “rides like a bike with the utility of a scooter.” Numeros say the n-first has been engineered as an accessible and youth-focused EV and therefore wanted to produce an accessible electric vehicle, specifically for the fairer sex, marking a first of its kind in its segment.

Designed in collaboration with Italian design and engineering firm Wheelab, the n-first sports a sleek and muscular design, defined by compact proportions and clean body panels. It gets LED lighting all around, and features a sporty cowl flanked by turn indicators on both sides. A round headlamp sits neatly in the centre of a short front apron that incorporates air vents on either side. The n-first rides on 16-inch alloy wheels and comes equipped with a telescopic front fork, a 80/80 Eurogrip tubeless tyre and a drum brake with a combi-braking system at the front.

A monochrome digital unit, the instrument cluster is positioned above a dedicated mobile holder. On the left of the handlebar, you’ll find switches for the pass light, high/low beam, indicators, and horn. The right side has controls for the engine kill switch, hazard lights, timer, reverse-assist mode, and the three riding modes: Eco, Normal, and Sport (exclusive to the i-Max+ variant).

The internal front apron features a shopping bag hook and a small cubby with a USB Type-A port positioned just above it. Below the flat floorboard, Numeros has provided additional storage space, accessible by pulling a cord located inside the battery compartment beneath the rider’s seat. An extra shopping bag hook is placed between the floorboard and the seat. Both sections of the flat split-seat open in opposite directions; the rider’s seat reveals the battery compartment and a 480W charging cable, while the pillion seat opens to a small storage area for carrying daily essentials or knick-knacks.

The side panels feature decals displaying the scooter’s name and variant, along with a prominent Numeros logo. At the rear, the n-first sports a round, chunky grab rail for the pillion, an N-shaped tail-light, turn indicators, and adjustable dual shock absorbers. Also, there is a tyre hugger, saree guard with an integrated single-side footrest, and aluminium footrests for the pillion. The rear 16-inch alloy wheel is shod with 90/80 Eurogrip tubeless tyres, and houses a drum brake.

The Numeros n-first has a 48 V architecture and is based on a completely new platform, with no similarity with the Diplos, except for some accessories like the mirrors. It is available with an option of a 2.44 hp (1.8-kW) motor with a 2.5-kWh liquid immersion cooled battery pack or a 3.39 hp (2.5-kW) motor with a 3.0-kWh Amaron NMC battery pack. The battery and frame mounted permanent magnet synchronous motor are IP67 rated and combined help push a peak of 34 Nm of torque to the rear wheel.

Numeros says, that apart from a few accessories like the mirrors, the n-first shares almost nothing with its sibling, the Diplos and has new underpinnings. It has a 48 V electric architecture and is offered with two powertrain options, a 2.44 hp (1.8 kW) motor paired with a 2.5 kWh liquid-immersion-cooled battery pack, or a 3.39 hp (2.5 kW) motor coupled with a 3.0 kWh Amaron-sourced NMC battery pack. Both the battery and the frame-mounted permanent magnet synchronous motor (PMSM) carry an IP67 rating, and together, they deliver a peak torque output of 34 Nm at the rear wheel.

The Numeros N-First is available in three variants, n-first Max, n-first i-Max, and n-first i-Max+. The variants with the “i” prefix come equipped with telematics connectivity, offered with a one-year subscription included in the purchase price. Buyers can also opt for a two-year extended plan at the time of purchase.

Beyond thermal management, the Vehicle Control Unit (VCU) also enables a suite of smart tech and connectivity features, including theft and tow detection alerts, vehicle immobilisation, geo-fencing, live location tracking, last parked status, trip history, ride statistics, service and RSA scheduling, and over-the-air (OTA) software updates. Users can even track savings and carbon-emission data directly through the system. These features can be accessed via the Numeros Motors smartphone app, currently available for Android devices, with iOS support under development and expected to roll out soon.

Weighing between 112 kg and 117 kg, depending on the variant, the Numeros n-first offers a ground clearance of 159 mm and is available in two colour options of Pure White and Traffic Red. Prices start at an introductory Rs 64,999 (ex-showroom) for the base variant and go up to Rs 84,999 for the top-spec i-Max+.

The scooter comes with a standard warranty of three years or 30,000 km, which can be extended to five years or 60,000 km for an additional cost. Bookings are now open, with deliveries scheduled to begin in January 2026.

Our “First Ride Review” of the Numeros n-first will be live soon, so stay tuned.

Also Read: KTM 990 RC R Returns the Orange Army to the Supersport Scene – Bike India