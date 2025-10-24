KTM 990 RC R Returns the Orange Army to the Supersport Scene

With MotoGP-inspired aerodynamics, cutting-edge electronics, and a reworked LC8c engine, KTM’s latest supersport heralds a long-awaited comeback on both road and track

After nearly a decade without a large-capacity, fully faired sportbike, KTM is roaring back into the supersport scene with the 2026 KTM 990 RC R. Production of the new model begins this November, marking the Austrian manufacturer’s return to the street-legal racing segment that last saw the spotlight with the RC8 R.

At the heart of the 990 RC R lies KTM’s familiar 947-cc LC8c parallel-twin engine, the same core unit used in the 990 Duke, but recalibrated to deliver crisper throttle response and smoother fueling. It produces around 128 horsepower and 103 Nm of torque, channeled through a six-speed gearbox that can be configured in either standard or GP shift pattern. A new subframe-integrated airbox with twin intakes and a compact stainless-steel exhaust featuring three lambda sensors helps centralize mass for improved handling.

KTM’s chassis engineers retained the trademark steel tube frame but optimized it for torsional stiffness. A lighter, pressure die-cast aluminum subframe sheds about a pound, while a newly linked WP Apex suspension adds adjustability on par with serious track machinery. The 48 mm front fork and fully adjustable rear shock operate through longer travel and a sportier geometry, providing a 52.5/47.5 weight bias for sharper steering precision.

Braking performance comes from top-tier Brembo hardware, with four-piston HyPure calipers gripping 320 mm front discs and a 240 mm rear rotor. The 17-inch cast-aluminum wheels, borrowed from the 1390 Super Duke R, come wrapped in Michelin Power Cup 2 tires. Sans fuel, the whole package tips the scales at 184 kg.

Electronics are extensive, highlighted by four standard ride modes (Street, Sport, Rain, and Custom) displayed through an 8.8-inch TFT touchscreen and haptic switchgear. Four ABS settings, cornering traction control, wheelie control, and optional Track and Tech Packs expand adjustability further, while a Demo Mode lets riders sample all features for the first 1500 kilometres.

Design-wise, the RC R draws clear influence from KTM’s MotoGP program. Its winglets generate measurable downforce at high speed, while refined ergonomics—clip-ons set higher and slightly straighter, two-position footrests, and a six-point fuel tank design—promise all-day comfort without diluting track focus.

When it hits showrooms later this year with a starting price of $13,949 (equivalent to Rs 12.25 lakh), the 990 RC R will stand as both a return and a rebirth, rekindling KTM’s racing DNA for riders who crave real-world performance with circuit pedigree.