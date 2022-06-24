Moto Morini Motorcycles to be Launched in India

Moto Morini are Italian motorcycle manufacturers and they will be launched in India through Adishwar Auto Ride India Pvt Ltd (AARI).

This is the same group that handle the Benelli and Keeway brands in the country, so we may expect them to use the same dealerships for the returning Moto Morini as well. They claim that they have as many as four products lined up for their Indian portfolio.

Their line-up in Europe presently has two model ranges listed on their website; the Seiemmezzo and the X-Cape. The former offers a choice of street-bike or scrambler-based retro-modern motorcycle while the latter is an ADV. The variants on offer for the Seiemmezzo; one with alloy wheels and another with spoked wheels. There is expected to be at least one new product under wraps at the moment and we may even expect an India- or ASEAN-specific model to be introduced to expand the line-up. Both the Seiemmezzo and the X-Type are powered by 650-cc, liquid-cooled, parallel-twin engines and offer the essentials in terms of electronics. The engine develops 60 hp and a peak torque of 54 Nm. We expect them to rival the middleweights from Kawasaki.

Moto Morini were established in 1937 by Alfonso Morini and they have a heritage spanning 85 years that also includes racing experience. Their current network is spread over more than 119 touchpoints across European markets. Moto Morini have been a part of the Chinese company, Zhongneng Vehicle Group, since 2018.

Commenting about the association, Vikas Jhabakh, Managing Director, Adishwar Auto Ride India Pvt Ltd, said, “We are delighted to introduce this renowned and prestigious brand to the Indian motorcyclists. At Adishwar Auto Ride India, one of our key endeavours is to create values through our relationships with our customers. With the introduction of Moto Morini, we aim to cater to the requirements of Indian buyers in the premium mobility segment. With our tenure and experience in the superbike segment, we are certain of successfully establishing the brand in the country.”

Story: Joshua Varghese

