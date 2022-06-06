Zero Carbon Fuel in MotoGP by 2024

MotoGP have proven their commitment to sustainability with their latest announcement.

On World Environment Day, they declared that they will launch zero carbon fuels in the Grand Prix World Championship by 2024. They are currently working with multiple manufacturers and fuel suppliers to develop the said fuel. Once ready, the new fuel can also be used for billions of internal combustion engines around the world; a life-saver for economies that are dependent on two-wheelers. Furthermore, working with multiple manufacturers also makes the technology more accessible for everyone, paving the way for faster adoption.

MotoGP claim that by 2024 all classes will have fuel that is minimum 40 per cent non-fossil origin and three years later it will be scaled up to 100 per cent. They will either by synthesized in a laboratory or derived from municipal waste/non-food biomass. This reduced dependance on fossil fuels will, in turn, return sizeable savings in greenhouse gas emissions as compared to current fuels. The fuel manufacturers are also looking at increasing the use of renewable energy in the process of manufacturing to further reduce the carbon footprint.

Official tyre supplier, Michelin, will reduce the number of rear tyre options, from three to two, available at each Grand Prix in the premier class from next season onwards. Currently, as many as 1,500 tyres are unused over each season and therefore, the energy spent on their manufacture and transport is wasted. They will also look into increasing the amount of sustainable material in the tyres over the coming seasons and we can expect to see the benefits of this research in MotoE as well. Revisions will be made to the current format of broadcasting and entertainment. They are already exploring new solutions that minimize the carbon footprint.

In addition to showcasing some of the best motorcycling talent in the world, MotoGP is also a crucible of research and development that will benefit production two-wheelers globally. Going forward, we can expect to see improved levels of competition and innovation in equal measure.

