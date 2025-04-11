KTM 390 Enduro R Review – Bridging the Gap

The KTM 390 Enduro R should serve as a bridge between MX and dual-purpose motorcycles. Does it?

Story: Joshua Varghese

Photography: Kalidas M

KTM India should not have named this motorcycle the Enduro ‘R’ because it is not equipped with the longer-travel suspension componentry that is offered in the R model overseas. Predictably, the motorcycle fraternity is not pleased that KTM India are trying to pass off what is essentially the ‘Enduro’ as the ‘Enduro R’. We arrived at the Prodirt facility in Pune to experience this motorcycle and checking the capability of the suspension was on our agenda.

Most enduro motorcycles are inspired by their MX siblings but in this case, the 390 Enduro shares more with the other motorcycles in the 390 range. The engine, for example, is the familiar LC4c unit and in the Enduro also it develops 46 hp at 8,500 rpm and a peak torque of 39 Nm at 6,500 rpm while the six-speed transmission is equipped with an up-and-down quick-shifter as standard. The overall gearing is what sets the Enduro apart. Since it runs an 18-inch rear wheel, KTM had to lower the final drive gearing even more than the Adventure’s. While both motorcycles use a 14-tooth sprocket at the countershaft, the Enduro uses a 48-tooth rear sprocket, two more than the Adventure which allows it to carry at least 50 km/h. This set-up enables the Enduro to work around the engine’s lack of low-end grunt and rev into its powerful mid-range and top-end with ease. That is when the motorcycle properly comes alive.





In ‘Offroad’ mode, one has access to the engine’s full potential and also the sharpest throttle response. The power delivery is urgent and the Enduro is a quick motorcycle off the line. That may be somewhat overwhelming for beginners. For them, the ‘Street’ mode’s relaxed power delivery and relatively gentle throttle response may be enough. When needed, the Enduro is capable of pulling away from as low as 50 km/h in sixth gear but it is happiest when ridden at higher engine speeds. We find the refinement adequate for an off-road motorcycle but if one wants to spend a lot of time on the road then there is a noticeable amount of vibration at the handlebar and foot-pegs.

The Enduro’s 177-kg weight makes itself felt now and then but quickly disappears when going quickly. The way it handles on the dirt is largely similar to the Adventure but the Mitas Enduro Trail+ tyres gives the Enduro an edge. It is not a particularly stable motorcycle when ripping along trails at good speed and some more feedback from the front end could improve the experience but it never got dangerously out of shape. This motorcycle requires the rider to be vigilant and active which means the rider has to be in good shape to be able to ride quickly for long durations. Once used to the way the motorcycle responds, it is a machine that will encourage the hooligan within each rider, urging them to push their limits every day. The ABS button on the handlebar is a quick and useful way to disengage ABS and allows experienced riders to make the most of the Enduro’s stopping power which is adequate to come to a stop quickly.

On the road, this Enduro is no corner-carver and although the adjustable suspension allows one to attain the ride quality one wants, the overall ride quality is not plush which is due to the 50/50 nature of the tyres as well. Of course, these are observations we made on a good piece of road. Over bad or broken roads, this motorcycle is right at home.







The seating position is marginally different when compared to the Adventure but offers enough room and movement to find the sweet spot for standing up and riding or sitting down. Following a short ride on the trails, the camera man announced that it had among the most comfortable pillion seats he had ever been on. As someone who is not a fan of digital instrument clusters, I found the one in the Enduro tasteful. It is a compact unit that displays just the essentials with no distractions.





The biggest difference between the Adventure and the Enduro is the size of the wheels. The Enduro uses a 21-inch unit at the front and an 18-inch unit at the rear. However, these are not tubeless rims like the Adventure. The rear half of the motorcycle is largely identical to the Adventure but it is the front that gives the Enduro its own identity. The fuel tank is smaller, the front is slimmer and the headlight is a smaller unit. Overall, it looks like a motorcycle that means business when it sees the dirt.







Given that it does not have the comprehensive electronics suite of the 390 Adventure, it is reasonably priced at Rs 3.37 lakh (ex-showroom). Having experienced the kind of thrills it is capable of delivering, we feel that is a reasonable asking price. Simply because the closest experience to this is a motocross (MX) motorcycle. Not only do those motorcycles cost an arm and a leg, they are also maintenance-intensive and not road legal. Which means one also needs a truck to transport them and a dirt track to properly ride them. Enduros exist to bridge that gap by offering similar levels of fun in a package that one can use on the road too. Among the current ADV and dual-purpose motorcycle enthusiasts, there are riders who are willing to sacrifice some on-road ability in favour of more competence in the dirt and they are likely to be the Enduro’s first customers.







