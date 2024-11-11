Kawasaki KLX 230 Review – Agile and Aggressive

The Kawasaki KLX 230 is a superbly built dual-sport that has the ability to take on some big hitters in our market. We hopped on it for a while and kicked up some dirt at the Prodirt Adventure Park

Story: Charan Karthik

Photography: Sanjay Raikar

Motocross bikes, dirt bikes, off-roaders, dual-sports—you may call it whatever you want but they all have one thing in common: the ability to take the road less travelled. The Kawasaki KLX 230 is the latest entrant in this space to support this statement, aiming to end the monopoly of a certain other Indian manufacturer with a 200-cc off-roader.

The KLX 230 is a smashing-looking motorcycle with a splash of green colour, an upswept exhaust, a raised suspension set-up that makes the bike taller, and a minimalistic design language that makes it easy on one’s eyes. Looking at the bike for the first time up close, I was instantly reminded of that scene from the film Terminator 2 where Arnold Schwarzenegger rides a Harley-Davidson and chases a young Edward Furlong who speeds away on a dirt bike.





The KLX 230 might seem like an intimidating bike with its 880-millimetre seat height but it is like a fluff ball once you swing a leg over it. It is an incredibly easy bike to ride.

The 233-cc, air-cooled, single-cylinder engine is tucked neatly inside the perimeter frame. The motor is good for 18.1 hp and 18.3 Nm of torque and is mated to a slick-shifting six-speed gearbox. The idling sound of the motor is normal, like any other single-cylinder, but it really comes to life with a deep grunt when you hit the top end. We only used the first three gears around the dirt-tracks and that was enough to navigate all obstacles. The first gear was quite short, so I found myself upshifting to second most of the time. It has good pull in the low end and ample power to carry momentum through the obstacles. I particularly became a fan of how responsive the engine was. At times I opened the throttle slightly and the bike lunged forward with precision, all thanks to the superbly calibrated cable-operated throttle.

The KLX has a forgiving nature and every characteristic of the bike will make you want to ride it more. The clutch lever is light, the gears slot in with a solid reassuring feel, and the long seat helps you to slide front and back based on the type of riding.

Moreover, this Kawasaki has a light and nimble feel and manoeuvrability is one of its attributes you will always love. It weighs 139 kilograms (kerb) and it has a throw-it-anywhere-and-pick-it-up characteristic.





The KLX’s suspension is arguably one of the main factors that contribute to the amazing feel you get while riding it. There is a 37-mm telescopic fork at the front with 240 mm of travel and a preload-adjustable monoshock at the rear with 250 mm of travel. The ride quality is supple and it soaks up bumps and goes over undulations without breaking a sweat. The large spoked rims (21-inch front and 18-inch rear) also make off-roading easier and the MRF tyres have commendable grip, even though they look skinny. A ground clearance of 265 mm meant even the largest of rocks couldn’t hit the bike’s underbelly.

Kawasaki say the bike is a dual-sport and will tackle roads pretty well; however, a detailed road test will help us clear all doubts since we did not get a chance to ride the bike on tarmac.

There are no flashy electronics or equipment on offer. The bike gets a dual-channel ABS which can be switched off at the rear to help with controlled sliding. LED headlights and an LCD instrument display with Bluetooth connectivity for smartphones almost sum up the entire modernity. The KLX has a tiny 7.6-litre fuel-tank and the company claims it can do over 250 kilometre on one full tank. You do the maths for fuel efficiency.

The Kawasaki KLX 230 is one of the first Japanese dual-sports to enter our country and it is a bold take from the manufacturer. It deserves a lot of praise. For now, Kawasaki haven’t announced its price, but the bookings are open for an initial payment of Rs 5,000. The KLX 230 is brought in as a completely knocked down (CKD) unit and Kawasaki say they are looking at localising production in the future. The price of the bike is expected to be announced at the India Bike Week in December 2024 and it should be anywhere between Rs 2.5 and Rs 3.00 lakh (ex-showroom). It will go head-to-head with the existing Hero Xpulse 200 4V. But beware, there is a new Xpulse right round the corner and that will take the fight more seriously.

The Kawasaki KLX 230 is a niche offering. It is amenable to riders who are new to off-roading. It has the Japanese stamp of reliability and it simply looks amazing. In my opinion, this motorcycle is a good way to begin the off-road journey.