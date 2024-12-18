2025 Kawasaki Ninja 1100SX Launched in India At Rs 13.49 Lakh

The 2025 Kawasaki Ninja 1100SX replaces the Ninja 1000SX and gets certain enhancements over it

Kawasaki have a new sports tourer for India as their 2025 Ninja 1100SX is here at a price tag of Rs 13.49 lakh (ex-showroom). Yes, it replaces the Ninja 1000SX in Kawasaki’s India lineup but it’s more of an upgrade over the outgoing model.

The biggest change lies under the hood is a larger 1,099-cc, in-line, four-cylinder engine compared to the 1,043-cc unit in the Ninja 1000SX. On the Ninja 1100SX, it puts out 136 hp at 9,000 rpm and 113 Nm at 7,600 rpm. This motor is paired to a six-speed gearbox with a slipper clutch and a quickshifter. In fact Kawasaki claims there’s a taller ratio for the fifth and sixth gear and the quickshifter now works from 1,500 rpm onwards. There’s three riding modes (Sport, Road and Rain) as well as a customisable Rider mode to play with.

As far as looks go, the 2025 Kawasaki Ninja 1100SX looks largely identical to the Ninja 1000SX. It can be had in the Metallic Matte Graphene Steel Gray/Metallic Diablo Black body shade. Other key bits include a 235-kg kerb weight, 835-mm seat height, a 41 mm inverted fork with compression, rebound and preload adjustability, as well as a monoshock with rebound and preload adjustability. It runs on 17-inch wheels, with 120-section front and 190-section rear tyres. Things like a 4.3-inch TFT console, an adjustable windshield, voice commands and navigation, traction control, cruise control, and a Type-C USB port make up the tech highlights.

Deliveries for the 2024 Kawasaki Ninja 1100SX will commence towards the end of this year and it carries a price premium of Rs 1.30 lakh over the model it replaces. But that premium does come with a bigger engine among other upgrades. Also, it continues to remain the most affordable litre-class in-line four motorcycle in India considering its closest rival, the Suzuki Katana is priced at Rs 13.61 lakh (ex-showroom).