Kawasaki KLX 230 Launched in India

The Kawasaki KLX 230 has been launched in India and it is priced at Rs 3.3 lakh (ex-showroom). It comes in two colours, Lime Green and Battle Grey.

Aiming at all the motocross and off-road riding enthusiasts, the Kawasaki KLX 230 has been launched in India. The design is KX-inspired and the KLX 230 features a compact and stacked dual-LED unit while the exhaust showcases a silencer with an oval cross-section.

Powering the KLX 230 is the 233-cc air-cooled, four-stroke, fuel-injected, single-cylinder engine developing 18.1 hp at 8,000 rpm and 18.3 Nm of torque at 6,400 rpm. The bike also has an electric start system. The engine is light-weight for easy manoeuvrability during trail riding. The high-tensile steel perimeter frame, short wheelbase, and low seat height should make the rider feel more confident. The steel frame of the KLX 230 has been designed after taking feedback from the test riders, aiming for the perfect balance between the engine and the frame.

The KLX 230 comes with a 21-inch front wheel and an 18-inch rear wheel. The stopping power comes from a single 265-mm petal disc in the front and a 220-mm disc at the rear. The Kawasaki dual-purpose ABS is tuned for both on-road and off-road use and the rider can easily disable the front and rear brake ABS for off-road riding with a switch on the left handle. As it is a trail bike, you get 240 mm of front suspension travel and a Uni Trak system in the rear, with 250 mm of travel, while also ensuring better stability and bump absorption.

With a connected smartphone and the Rideology app, riders can log their profile, location and riding data, allowing like-minded riders to interact and share experiences.

The condition of the roads in India are bad but is it bad enough for a trail bike? Do let us know.