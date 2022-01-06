Honda RC213V-S Breaks World Record at Auction

A Honda RC213V-S in pristine condition has just broken a new world record for being the most expensive Japanese motorcycle ever sold at an auction.

Launched in 2015, the RC213V-S was a limited-edition street-legal MotoGP replica. Honda claimed that the bike shared 80 percent of its parts with the MotoGP version of the bike. Hosted by automotive marketplace, Collecting Cars, the ‘MotoGP bike for the road’ sold for a whopping price of £182,500. This translates to approximately Rs 1.83 Crore. This rare example of the superbike has never been ridden and remains in its original case, with just one mile on the odometer. Having never left its shipping crate, the bike is in brand-new condition with absolutely no damage or wear.

Created with a focus on lightweight and agility, the RC213V-S is a road-legal MotoGP bike that has been built around a hand-fabricated aluminium frame with carbon-fibre body panels and titanium fasteners, resulting in a dry weight of just 170kg.

Powered by a 999-cc, V4 motor, this 2016 model also features the additional HRC Race Kit, which comprises a recalibrated ECU, a titanium exhaust system, a front ram duct, a race-pattern quickshifter, a data logger, and a remote control cable for the front brake lever. These upgrades reduce the bike’s total weight by 10kg and increase power output from 157hp to 215hp. Also fitted are some of the highest quality components available, including Ohlins TTX front forks, powerful Brembo brakes and forged magnesium Marchesini Racing wheels.

Edward Lovett, the founder of Collecting Cars, said “Honda’s RC213V-S is a thrilling, exquisitely crafted machine, and this example attracted global attention and extremely competitive bidding on Collecting Cars. We are proud to have achieved yet another world-record sales price – this time for an incredible road-legal MotoGP that will be a jewel in the new owner’s collection.”