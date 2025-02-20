Honda Hornet 2.0 OBD2B-Compliant Introduced

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India have launched the Honda Hornet 2.0 that is OBD2B-compliant at Rs 1.57 lakh, ex-showroom.

The new Honda Hornet 2.0 gets new graphics on its body panels, an all-LED lighting set-up and is offered in four colour options which are Pearl Igneous Black, Radiant Red Metallic, Athletic Blue Metallic, and Mat Axis Gray Metallic. Powering the bike is a 184.4-cc, single-cylinder that produces 17 hp at 8,500 rpm and 15.7 Nm of torque at 6,000 rpm. The engine comes mated to a five-speed gearbox and there is an assist -and-slipper clutch.

Introducing the updated Hornet 2.0, Tsutsumu Otani, Managing Director, President & CEO, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India, said, “The Hornet 2.0 has been a game-changer in the segment ever since it was first introduced in August 2020. Over the years, we have continuously updated the motorcycle and even introduced special MotoGP edition models, each receiving an overwhelming response from our customers. With the new OBD2B-compliant Hornet 2.0, we aim to take this legacy forward by offering an even more refined riding experience, coupled with cutting-edge technology and superior safety features.”

Commenting on this announcement, Yogesh Mathur, Director, Sales and Marketing, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India, said, “We are thrilled to introduce the latest iteration of the Hornet 2.0, which comes with exciting new features and enhancements. The motorcycle now boasts aggressive new graphics, an advanced digital TFT display with Bluetooth connectivity, and safety features like Honda Selectable Torque Control and dual-channel ABS. Designed for performance enthusiasts to challenge the streets, the Hornet 2.0 is all-set to redefine the streetfighter experience.”

The Honda Hornet 2.0 will take on the Bajaj Pulsar NS200 and the TVS apache RTR 200 4V. The bike will be available at all HMSI Red Wing and BigWing dealerships across India.

