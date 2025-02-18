Honda CB200X is Now The Honda NX200, Gets Dual-channel ABS

Honda Two-wheelers India have taken a leaf out of the book of Honda Global, and renamed the Honda CB200X as the Honda NX200, just like they did with the Honda NX500, which was previously called the Honda CB500X. The price of the new Honda NX200 is Rs 1.68 lakh (ex-showroom), which makes it dearer by about Rs 17,500, as the CB200X carried a price tag of Rs 1.51 lakh (ex-showroom). Despite the price increase, the 200-cc Honda remains one of the most affordable adventure bikes in the country.

Honda has given the NX200 a few choice upgrades for the price, starting with Dual-channel ABS; but the biggest of all updates has to be the new 4.2-inch full-digital TFT display with Bluetooth connectivity. The display can sync up to Honda’s RoadSync app, which in turn provides navigation information along with call and sms alerts on the dashboard. The Honda NX200 also gets Honda Selectable Torque Control (HSTC), which is just Honda like to call their traction control system. Also, the Honda NX200 has been outfitted with the slip-and-assist clutch that was added to the Honda Hornet 2.0 last year.

Apart from these changes, the Honda NX200 is the same as the Honda CB200X, with a 184.4-cc, air-cooled, single-cylinder engine, delivering 17 hp and 15.7 Nm. The engine sends this power down via a five-speed transmission. The Honda NX200 also gets the same all-LED lighting, including headlight, turn indicators and a distinctive X-shaped tail light. The Honda NX200 retains the red, blue and black colour options like the CB200X, albeit with new decals.

