Bike India

Best Bikes in India | No.1 Two Wheeler Magazine

Hero Xpulse 200 4V Long Term Review

by Leave a Comment

The capable and versatile Hero Xpulse 200 4V joins our fleet of long-term motorcycles.

hero xpulse 200 4v

Versatility Max

Tenure: Four months
Ridden: 2,117 km
Like: Suspension, off-road capability
Dislike: Position of oil-cooler

the Xpulse has always been one of my favourite motorcycles, so when the 200 4V long-term bike became available, I jumped at the opportunity. A timely move because monsoon was just round the corner. As the wet season set in, some stretches on my daily commute began crumbling consistently. While the potholes slowed down most people, the Xpulse allowed me to carry on unhindered; its long-travel suspension being a boon in such scenarios. This new freedom is exhilarating and one worth celebrating because time is money and with a motorcycle like this, I am saving a lot of time during my daily commute to and from office.

While the rain may have ruined some of my urban haunts, it made up for it in other ways. There are a number of trails around Pune. During the rainy season they transform into challenging routes that run through lush green landscapes. The Xpulse has been a willing and capable companion on such adventures. I found it to be proper fun on trails and a great tool to hone my off-road riding skills. The placement of the oil-cooler is the only thing I find odd about this motorcycle.

Also Read: Keeway V302C Launched in India

Joshua Varghese – who has written posts on Bike India.

Email

Related posts:

Spec Comparison: Yezdi Adventure vs KTM 250 Adventure vs Hero XPulse 200 4V vs Benelli TRK 251 vs Ro...
TVS Raider 125 Long Term Review
Hero MotorCorp Sign Hemanth Muddappa as brand ambassador for Hero Xtreme 160R

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

AlphaOmega Captcha Classica  –  Enter Security Code
      
 


Latest News

Subscribe to Car India

Bike India: India’s no. 1 two-wheeler magazine

BIKE India covers the two-wheeler industry in its entirety, both from the local and the international perspective. Also delivers the most definitive verdict on machinery and performance by explaining the hows, whys, and whats on every new bike in a lucid and user-friendly manner. BIKE India is the India’s most authoritative two-wheeler publication, a magazine for people with a passion for bikes and everything to do with their history and heritage.
SiteMap