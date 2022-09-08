Hero Xpulse 200 4V Long Term Review

The capable and versatile Hero Xpulse 200 4V joins our fleet of long-term motorcycles.

Versatility Max

Tenure: Four months

Ridden: 2,117 km

Like: Suspension, off-road capability

Dislike: Position of oil-cooler

the Xpulse has always been one of my favourite motorcycles, so when the 200 4V long-term bike became available, I jumped at the opportunity. A timely move because monsoon was just round the corner. As the wet season set in, some stretches on my daily commute began crumbling consistently. While the potholes slowed down most people, the Xpulse allowed me to carry on unhindered; its long-travel suspension being a boon in such scenarios. This new freedom is exhilarating and one worth celebrating because time is money and with a motorcycle like this, I am saving a lot of time during my daily commute to and from office.

While the rain may have ruined some of my urban haunts, it made up for it in other ways. There are a number of trails around Pune. During the rainy season they transform into challenging routes that run through lush green landscapes. The Xpulse has been a willing and capable companion on such adventures. I found it to be proper fun on trails and a great tool to hone my off-road riding skills. The placement of the oil-cooler is the only thing I find odd about this motorcycle.

