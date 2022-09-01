Keeway V302C Launched in India

With the launch of the Keeway V302C, the Hungarian manufacturer has a portfolio of four two-wheelers in India.

The Keeway V302C is a retro-modern bobber motorcycle. As expected from a bobber, this motorcycle has a low-slung stance thanks to its mismatched wheels. Instead of spoked wheels, Keeway have gone with cast alloy units; a 16-inch wheel for the front and a 15-inch one for the rear. This stance is complemented by round LED lights and a teardrop-shaped, 15-litre fuel tank. Minimal bodywork and the exposed, blacked-out V-twin engine round off this motorcycle’s styling. While bobbers are usually single-seater motorcycles, the seat on the V302C is slightly longer and there are foot-pegs for a pillion as well. The colours on offer include Glossy Grey, Glossy Black and Glossy Red.

The V302C is powered by a 298-cc, eight-valve, SOHC, liquid-cooled, V-twin which develops 29.5 hp at 8,500 rpm and a peak torque of 26.5 Nm at 6,500 rpm. Power is transmitted to the rear wheel via a six-speed transmission and a belt final drive. Taking care of suspension we have a telescopic fork at the front and twin shock absorbers at the rear. The motorcycle is equipped with single disc brakes at either end along with the safety of dual-channel ABS. Tyre sizes are 120/80-16 and 150/80-15 for the front and rear respectively. Pricing starts at Rs 3.89 lakh and goes up to Rs 4.09 lakh (ex-showroom) depending on which paint scheme one opts for. The motorcycle can be booked at any of the Benelli dealerships for Rs 10,000.

Keeway further announced that four more products are in the pipeline for India. These include two retro-street classics, a naked and a sport motorcycle.

Commenting on the launch, Vikas Jhabakh, Managing Director, Keeway India, said, “We are constantly evolving our product portfolio in line with the needs of the modern Indian motorcyclists. The V302C is quite a handsome motorcycle with unmatched ergonomics, superior functionality, innovative technology, and uncompromised quality. Additionally, we are certain that the V302C will evoke an overwhelming response similar to the Keeway Sixties 300i, Vieste 300, and K-light 250V.”

Story: Joshua Varghese

