BMW Touring Range Launched in India.

BMW Motorrad launched the R 1250 RT, the K 1600 GTL, the K 1600 Bagger and the K 1600 Grand America in India. BMW have enhanced the performance and refinement of the twin-cylinder boxer and the six-cylinder engines.

The base R 1250 RT looks fresh and more dynamic with enhanced touring attributes. BMW have given it aerodynamic advancements with a new fairing and full-LED headlamps. The twin-cylinder boxer engine also has BMW ShiftCam technology ensuring even power spread and good fuel economy. The 1,254-cc unit churns out 135 hp and 142.1 Nm of peak torque. It goes from zero to 100 km/h in 3.7 seconds while the top speed is 200 km/h.

The new K 1600’s six-cylinder engine produces 160.2 hp at 6,750 rpm and 179 Nm at 5,250 rpm. BMW state that the richer torque characteristic enables more relaxed cruising. The drag torque control (dynamic engine brake control) and dynamic ESA are other features of the powertrain.

BMW K 1600 GTL

BMW R 1250 RT

A new 10.25-inch TFT colour display with integrated navigation and connectivity offers excellent readability and clear menu navigation. It also gets a new audio system for music on the move. The motorcycles are also available in various colour options. BMW India Financial Services further offers various financial solutions to own these motorcycles.

BMW K 1600 B

BMW K 1600 Grand America

The ex-showroom pricing of the touring range is as follows:

BMW R 1250 RT – Rs 23.95 lakh

BMW K 1600 Bagger – Rs 29.90 lakh

BMW K 1600 GTL – Rs 32 lakh

BMW K 1600 Grand America – Rs 33 lakh

