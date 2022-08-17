Bike India

Honda 2022 CB300F Launched

Honda 2-wheelers India have launched the all-new CB300F at a starting price of Rs 2.25 lakh (ex-showroom) in the country.

Being presented as an “Advanced Street fighter” in the mid-size street sports category, the Honda CB300F is offered in two variants: Deluxe and Deluxe Pro. The latter is being retailed at Rs 2.28 lakh (ex-showroom). It will be available in three colour options: “Mat Axis Grey Metallic”, “Mat Marvel Blue Metallic” and “Sports Red”

The Honda CB300F draws power from a 293-cc, air-and-oil-cooled, SOHC petrol engine which comes with an advanced oil-cooling rechnology. It delivers a maximum power of 24.5 hp at 7,500 rpm and a peak torque of 25.6 Nm at 5,500 rpm while being paired to a six-speed transmission.

The Honda CB300F is built around a new diamond chassis that is different to the one from the smaller Honda Hornet 2.0 as well as the Honda CB300R. The CB300F comes with a negative LCD display which is a similar technology to the CB300R, but the layout is different. This display has readouts for rpm, speed, gear position, time and trip data. The bike flaunts a full-LED headlamp and turn-indicators as standard. Riding on alloy wheels with V-shaped spokes, and also boasts of a split seat, compact muffler, wide radial rear tyre, and a toned 14.1-litre fuel tank. The CB300F gets a forward leaning stance, tapered handlebars and fully-digital instrument panel. A special mention goes to Honda Smartphone Voice Control System (HSVCS) feature which is available with the Deluxe Pro variant.

Honda have equipped the CB300F with a five-step adjustable mono-shock suspension at the rear while a USD fork is at the front. The bike comes to a stop using a 276-mm disc at front and a 220-mm disc unit at the rear supported by dual-channel ABS. It also features Honda Selectable Torque Control (HSTC) to maintain rear-wheel traction. The seat height of the CB300F is 789 mm, which should make it accessible for most people. The Assist & Slipper clutch is also offered as standard fitment on the CB300F.

Look for our review in the forthcoming issue of the magazine and watch this space.

Also Read: Ola S1 Launched and Future Plans Revealed

Story: Vaibhav Kashyap

Bike India: India’s no. 1 two-wheeler magazine

BIKE India is the India's most authoritative two-wheeler publication, a magazine for people with a passion for bikes and everything to do with their history and heritage.
