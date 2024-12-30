Hero MotoSports Team Rally Announce Their Team for Dakar Rally 2025

Hero MotoSports announces their three-rider team that will take on the Dakar rally.

Hero MotoSports Team Rally recently announced their three-rider squad which would participate in the world’s toughest race – The Dakar Rally. Following a podium finish in the 2024 edition, the team of three riders will take on the gruelling 7,700-km-long race set across the vast deserts of Saudi Arabia from 3rd of January 2025 – 17th of January 2025.

The team will be represented by Nacho Cornejo, Sebastian Buhler and Ross Branch, the 2024 FIM World Rally-Raid Championship winner. Dakar 2024 was a great outing for the team as they secured their first podium by finishing second overall. Ross Branch, fondly known as the “Kalahari Ferrari”, finished on the first spot for the first four days and continued on the second spot for the remaining days to finish second overall.

Sebastian Buhler has placed second in the Rally Raid Portugal 2024 and was very close to winning a Dakar stage in 2024. Nacho Cornejo, the team’s latest recruit, has won Dakar stages nine times and had a fourth-place finish in Dakar 2020.

Wolfgang Fischer, the team manager of the Hero MotoSports Team Rally, said that 2024 had been an incredible year and the team has the Hero 450 rally bikes that are tuned to conquer even the most gruelling conditions. Also, the partners and the fans who are grateful to them for their support will be treated to some thrilling performances at Dakar 2025 which will bring more pride to Hero MotoSports.

Hero MotoCorp are the first Indian manufacturer to make it to the Dakar podium and the sixth manufacturer to win an FIM world championship which is again a first.