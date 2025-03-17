Bike India

Spec Comparo: Hero Xoom 125 v TVS Ntorq 125 v Aprilia SR 125

The 125-cc scooter segment is heating up in India with more and more entrants arriving from different brands showcasing a wide variety of characteristics and features.

The existing scooters in this segment can be broadly categorised into practical, family scooters and more sporty scooters primarily focused on being fun, youthful offerings. The Hero Xoom 125 is the newest member in the sporty 125-cc category and it’s got some heavy hitting to do if it wants to take on the established scooters. Let’s take a quick look at the specs of the Xoom 125 compared to the TVS Ntorq 125 and Aprilia SR 125.

PowertrainHero Xoom 125 ZXTVS Ntorq 125 XTAprilia SR 125
TypeAir-cooled, SOHC, single-cylinderAir-cooled, SOHC, single-cylinderAir-cooled, SOHC, single-cylinder
Capacity124.6 cc124.8 cc124.45 cc
Power9.9 hp @ 7250 rpm9.52 hp @ 7000 rpm10.11 hp @ 7300 rpm
Torque10.4 Nm @ 6000 rpm10.6 Nm @ 5550 rpm10.33 Nm @ 5500 rpm
Transmission CVTCVTCVT

All the scooters here have engines displacing around 125-cc, with the Aprilia producing the most power and the TVS belting out the most torque. The torque delta between the highest and lowest figures here (Ntorq 125 vs SR 125) isn’t much at 0.27 Nm but is 0.59 hp with respect to the highest and lowest power outputs respectively (SR 125 v Ntorq 125). Since the Aprilia and TVS occupy the extremes in this comparo, the Xoom 125’s engine outputs sit in the middle.

DimensionsHero Xoom 125 ZXTVS Ntorq 125 XTAprilia SR 125
Kerb weight121 kg109 kg118 kg
Seat height777 mm770 mm780 mm
Wheelbase1327 mm1285 mm1365 mm
Ground clearance164 mm155 mm155 mm
Fuel capacity5.0 litres5.8 litres6.0 litres

The Ntorq is by far the lightest scooter here. At 109 kg, it’s lighter than the Xoom 125 (which is the heaviest scooter here) by a whopping 12 kg. The Xoom 125 however does get the largest ground clearance. The SR 125 gets the largest fuel tank among the three as well as the largest wheelbase.

Brakes and tyresHero Xoom 125 ZXTVS Ntorq 125 XTAprilia SR 125
Front brakeDisc220 mm disc220 mm disc
Rear brakeDrum130 mm drum140 mm drum
Front tyre110/80-14100/80-12120/70-14
Rear tyre120/70-14110/80-12120/70-14

The Hero and the Aprilia both come with large 14-inch wheels while the Ntorq gets more standard 12-inchers. The Ntorq also has a 110-section rear tyre whereas the Xoom and SR get wider 120-section rubber. Braking setups are very similar on all three scooters.

PriceHero Xoom 125 ZXTVS Ntorq 125 XTAprilia SR 125
Ex-showroomRs 92,900Rs 1.06 lakhRs 1.21 lakh

Hero has priced the Xoom aggressively with the top-spec ZX variant coming in at Rs 92,900 (ex-showroom) which is Rs 13,082 and Rs 28,580 cheaper than the Ntorq 125 XT and SR 125 respectively. Sporty and funky-looking 125s are a growing market and each scooter has its pros and cons. You can read our ride reviews of these scooters on the Bike India website, but always test-ride then decide before making a purchase.

