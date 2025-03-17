Spec Comparo: Hero Xoom 125 v TVS Ntorq 125 v Aprilia SR 125







The 125-cc scooter segment is heating up in India with more and more entrants arriving from different brands showcasing a wide variety of characteristics and features.

The existing scooters in this segment can be broadly categorised into practical, family scooters and more sporty scooters primarily focused on being fun, youthful offerings. The Hero Xoom 125 is the newest member in the sporty 125-cc category and it’s got some heavy hitting to do if it wants to take on the established scooters. Let’s take a quick look at the specs of the Xoom 125 compared to the TVS Ntorq 125 and Aprilia SR 125.

Powertrain Hero Xoom 125 ZX TVS Ntorq 125 XT Aprilia SR 125 Type Air-cooled, SOHC, single-cylinder Air-cooled, SOHC, single-cylinder Air-cooled, SOHC, single-cylinder Capacity 124.6 cc 124.8 cc 124.45 cc Power 9.9 hp @ 7250 rpm 9.52 hp @ 7000 rpm 10.11 hp @ 7300 rpm Torque 10.4 Nm @ 6000 rpm 10.6 Nm @ 5550 rpm 10.33 Nm @ 5500 rpm Transmission CVT CVT CVT

All the scooters here have engines displacing around 125-cc, with the Aprilia producing the most power and the TVS belting out the most torque. The torque delta between the highest and lowest figures here (Ntorq 125 vs SR 125) isn’t much at 0.27 Nm but is 0.59 hp with respect to the highest and lowest power outputs respectively (SR 125 v Ntorq 125). Since the Aprilia and TVS occupy the extremes in this comparo, the Xoom 125’s engine outputs sit in the middle.

Dimensions Hero Xoom 125 ZX TVS Ntorq 125 XT Aprilia SR 125 Kerb weight 121 kg 109 kg 118 kg Seat height 777 mm 770 mm 780 mm Wheelbase 1327 mm 1285 mm 1365 mm Ground clearance 164 mm 155 mm 155 mm Fuel capacity 5.0 litres 5.8 litres 6.0 litres

The Ntorq is by far the lightest scooter here. At 109 kg, it’s lighter than the Xoom 125 (which is the heaviest scooter here) by a whopping 12 kg. The Xoom 125 however does get the largest ground clearance. The SR 125 gets the largest fuel tank among the three as well as the largest wheelbase.

Brakes and tyres Hero Xoom 125 ZX TVS Ntorq 125 XT Aprilia SR 125 Front brake Disc 220 mm disc 220 mm disc Rear brake Drum 130 mm drum 140 mm drum Front tyre 110/80-14 100/80-12 120/70-14 Rear tyre 120/70-14 110/80-12 120/70-14

The Hero and the Aprilia both come with large 14-inch wheels while the Ntorq gets more standard 12-inchers. The Ntorq also has a 110-section rear tyre whereas the Xoom and SR get wider 120-section rubber. Braking setups are very similar on all three scooters.

Price Hero Xoom 125 ZX TVS Ntorq 125 XT Aprilia SR 125 Ex-showroom Rs 92,900 Rs 1.06 lakh Rs 1.21 lakh

Hero has priced the Xoom aggressively with the top-spec ZX variant coming in at Rs 92,900 (ex-showroom) which is Rs 13,082 and Rs 28,580 cheaper than the Ntorq 125 XT and SR 125 respectively. Sporty and funky-looking 125s are a growing market and each scooter has its pros and cons. You can read our ride reviews of these scooters on the Bike India website, but always test-ride then decide before making a purchase.

