Bike India

Best Bikes in India | No.1 Two Wheeler Magazine

Pulsar NS400Z – CHALA APNI

Simple Energy’s Simple OneS launched

by Leave a Comment

Simple Energy are a Bangalore based start-up producing electric two-wheelers for the Indian market. They have just launched the Simple OneS at Rs 1.40 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Simple OneS is the successor to the Simple Dot One which was the younger sibling to the brands flagship EV, the Simple One. The updated model, the Simple OneS has an IDC-claimed range of 181 km and a top speed of 105 km/h.

The Simple OneS comes with four riding modes, eco, ride, dash and sonic. The EVs rear wheel is powered by a 8.5-kW (11.6-hp) permanent magnet synchronous motor (PMSM) capable of propelling the scooter from 0-40 km/h in 2.55 seconds in sonic mode. The scooter has a seat height of 700 mm and 35 litres of under-seat storage.

The Simple OneS comes with a plethora of upgrades, some borrowed from its elder sibling. It gets a 7.0-inch touchscreen display that offers customizable themes, app integration, turn-by-turn navigation, and over-the-air updates, enhancing rider convenience and connectivity. Features like find my vehicle, tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), and regenerative and rapid braking systems add an extra layer of security. It also gets a new park assist function, with both forward and reverse movement which is meant to make manoeuvring in tight spaces easy.

With the launch of the Simple OneS, Simple Energy have discontinued the Simple Dot One and now have two electric vehicles in their fleet: The Simple One Gen 1.5 and the Simple OneS. Simple Energy plan to expand their reach to 23 states of India with over 150 new stores and 200 service centres. With that, we quite like the features of the Simple OneS and look forward to riding it soon.

Also read: Simple One First Ride Review

p.chhabra@nextgenpublishing.net'

Pavit Chhabra – who has written posts on Bike India.

Email

Related posts:

Hero Xoom 125 First Ride Review
Raptee.HV T30 Receives ARAI Certification and 8,000+ Registrations
The Royal Enfield X UNESCO Great Himalayan Exploration 2025 Heads to Sikkim.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

AlphaOmega Captcha Classica  –  Enter Security Code
      
 


Latest News

Pulsar NS400Z – CHALA APNI

Bike India: India’s no. 1 two-wheeler magazine

BIKE India covers the two-wheeler industry in its entirety, both from the local and the international perspective. Also delivers the most definitive verdict on machinery and performance by explaining the hows, whys, and whats on every new bike in a lucid and user-friendly manner. BIKE India is the India’s most authoritative two-wheeler publication, a magazine for people with a passion for bikes and everything to do with their history and heritage.
SiteMap