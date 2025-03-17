Simple Energy’s Simple OneS launched

Simple Energy are a Bangalore based start-up producing electric two-wheelers for the Indian market. They have just launched the Simple OneS at Rs 1.40 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Simple OneS is the successor to the Simple Dot One which was the younger sibling to the brands flagship EV, the Simple One. The updated model, the Simple OneS has an IDC-claimed range of 181 km and a top speed of 105 km/h.

The Simple OneS comes with four riding modes, eco, ride, dash and sonic. The EVs rear wheel is powered by a 8.5-kW (11.6-hp) permanent magnet synchronous motor (PMSM) capable of propelling the scooter from 0-40 km/h in 2.55 seconds in sonic mode. The scooter has a seat height of 700 mm and 35 litres of under-seat storage.

The Simple OneS comes with a plethora of upgrades, some borrowed from its elder sibling. It gets a 7.0-inch touchscreen display that offers customizable themes, app integration, turn-by-turn navigation, and over-the-air updates, enhancing rider convenience and connectivity. Features like find my vehicle, tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), and regenerative and rapid braking systems add an extra layer of security. It also gets a new park assist function, with both forward and reverse movement which is meant to make manoeuvring in tight spaces easy.

With the launch of the Simple OneS, Simple Energy have discontinued the Simple Dot One and now have two electric vehicles in their fleet: The Simple One Gen 1.5 and the Simple OneS. Simple Energy plan to expand their reach to 23 states of India with over 150 new stores and 200 service centres. With that, we quite like the features of the Simple OneS and look forward to riding it soon.

Also read: Simple One First Ride Review