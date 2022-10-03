Apollo Tramplr Tyres — First Impression

Apollo Tyres have launched dual-purpose tyres and we were invited for a quick experience.

Story: Joshua Varghese

Apollo Tyres are enjoying a great run in the Indian market with their range of tyres for street motorcycles, including the premium Vredestein brand. The Alpha and Centauro ranges have found favour with many customers in the short time since their launch. Riding on this wave of popularity, Apollo Tyres have decided to expand the business to dual-purpose tyres as well. That makes a lot of sense because adventure-touring has caught on in India and is a great market to explore. Apollo are specifically targeting the 150- to 500-cc premium motorcycle market.

This range of tyres was christened “Tramplr” and we were invited to Bengaluru to sample both the XR and the ST variants. The XR is the more off road-focused of the two and is available for 17-, 18-, and 19-inch wheels. When asked about tyres for 21-inch wheels, Apollo said that they were currently under development and were expected to be launched by December. For the ride experience, I was given a first-generation KTM 390 Duke shod with the Tramplr XR; not exactly anyone’s first choice of wheels for riding trails, eh? Large tread blocks, steel radial, and a specialized compound are among the specialities of this tyre. We did not have enough time to properly test anything, but the initial impression was positive. The grip offered on the slushy trail was admirable. The Tramplr’s large grooves disposed of the mud and small stones quickly, allowing the tyre to regain traction almost immediately. Its on-road performance was also similarly impressive with no significant compromise made to the ride quality. Apollo have also paid a great deal of attention to the aesthetics. A compass symbol and the names of a few popular riding destinations are etched into the tyre to promote exploration and adventure.

The ST range is developed for the urban rider and is inspired by street art, hints of which are visible as dedicated logos on the surface of the tyre. Visually, it looks like a milder version of the XR range. The tread pattern is similar but the blocks are smaller and the grooves thinner. These tyres are aimed at premium street-biased motorcycles and we were given a Yamaha MT-15 version 2.0 to experience them. Over the short ride, the STs did not throw up any red flags. They delivered ample grip and also exhibited good stability under braking. We will bring you a detailed review after a longer ride.

To improve customer experience, these tyres will come packed in beautiful eco-friendly packaging that can be repurposed into everyday items. The price of the ST starts at Rs 4,500 per set while that of the XR starts from Rs 6,500 per set.

Also Read: Updated Suzuki GSX Series Unveiled