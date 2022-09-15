Updated Suzuki GSX Series Unveiled

Suzuki has announced a number of models returning in 2023 with new colours, including the GSX-R1000, GSX-R1000R, GSX-S1000 with the GSX-R600, GSX-R750, and the SV650 proving that the supersport middleweight sportbike class isn’t completely gone.

GSX- R1000R

This motorcycle with an inline four-cylinder engine produces an exciting powerband through Suzuki Variable Valve Timing (VVT) system with its advanced electronics like Launch Control and the Bi-Directional Quick Shift System. The Twin-spar aluminium frame with adjustable swingarm pivot carries a Showa Balance Free Front Fork (BFF) and rear shock for confident high-performance handling. Stainless steel brake lines feed the ABS-equipped Brembo 4-piston front calipers for extraordinary stopping performance. Wind management is handled by Suzuki Ram Air Direct (SRAD) ducts with superb aesthetics and aerodynamics.

GSX- R1000

Its inline four-cylinder engine provides class-leading power which is delivered controllably across a broad rpm range. Like the original GSX-R1000, the 2023’s compact, light, and strong chassis deliver precise high-performance handling and excellent suspension feel combined with stellar braking control. Advanced electronic rider aids such as Traction Control and a Bi-Directional Quick Shifter augment the riding experience while the distinctive, aerodynamic GSX-R bodywork offers astonishing styling that continues to turn heads.

GSX-R750

GSX-R’s aerodynamic styling with three distinctive paint and graphics schemes. Fuel-injected 750cc four-cylinder engine powers a balanced sportbike experience. Suzuki Drive Mode Selector (S-DMS) lets the rider adjust the power delivery just like the rider wants. Twin-spar aluminium frame and Showa Big Piston Front Fork (BPF) deliver extraordinary handling. Twin Brembo Monobloc caliper radially mounted front brakes deliver robust stopping power.

GSX-R600

Fuel-injected, 599-cc, four-cylinder engine delivering great power from idle to the red line. The GSX-R600’s compact, powerful engine reacts when a rider demands it, while its supremely refined suspension and brakes provide precise, responsive confidence-inspiring handling. The superb ergonomics enhance rider control and comfort, and the iconic GSX-R bodywork delivers an agile look under any of the three available 2023 paint schemes- Pearl Brilliant White and Metallic Matte Stellar Blue, and Glass Sparkle Black and Glass Matte Mechanical Gray schemes join Suzuki’s historic Metallic Triton Blue and Metallic Mystic Silver paint scheme.

GSX-S1000

Styling immediately draws your attention to the 2023 GSX-S1000. Angular styling makes it clear that this light and muscular. The GSX-R-based engine makes more peak power with a boosted torque curve that delivers street-dominating power. Responsive throttle control with the electronic Ride-by-Wire throttle bodies and the latest version of the Suzuki Clutch Assist System (SCAS) that smooths shifting and engine braking. This GSX-S1000 is equipped with Suzuki Intelligent Ride System (S.I.R.S.). Suzuki Drive Mode Selector and the five-mode advanced traction control system helps the rider to personalize the performance as they want. A bi-directional quickshifter takes care of easy on-the-go shifting.

SV 650 and SV 650 ABS

The liquid-cooled, 645cc, 4-stroke, DOHC, V-twin engine delivers inspired performance. Suzuki EFI system with Low rpm assist makes take-offs smooth and pleasant. The steel trellis-style frame blends low weight and strength for nimble handling.

Slim bodywork is aesthetically pleasing while aiding comfort and maneuverability. Dual 4-piston front brake calipers and a compact ABS system (SV650 ABS) help provide great stopping performance.





Story: Vaibhav Kashyap



Also read: Updated TVS Apache RTR 160 and RTR 180 Launched