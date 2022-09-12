Updated TVS Apache RTR 160 and RTR 180 Launched

The updated TVS Apache RTR 160 and 180 get more power, ride modes, and Bluetooth connectivity in their 2022 avatar. Here is all you need to know about these models.



TVS Motor Company has launched the updated 2022 TVS Apache RTR 180 and TVS Apache RTR 160 motorbikes, building on 40 years of racing history and a 4.8 million TVS Apache customer base. Both models see improvements to their power-to-weight ratios. A slight bump in power figures, as well as minor weight reduction.





The RTR 160 now produces 16.04 hp at 8,750 rpm, which is up from 15.53 hp at 8,400 rpm. Peak torque, though, has reduced slightly from 13.9 Nm at 7,000 rpm to 13.85 Nm at 7,000 rpm. On the RTR 180, peak power is up from 16.79 hp at 8,500 rpm to 17.02 hp at 8,500 rpm, and

torque has been retained at 15.50 Nm at 7,000 rpm. Both these engines are mated to a five-speed gearbox.

TVS says it has managed to shave 2 kg and 1 kg off the RTR 160 and RTR 180 respectively, so the kerb weight for the two models now stands at 137 kg (RTR 160 Drum), 138 kg (RTR 160 Disc) and 140 kg (RTR 180). TVS has given the bikes a LED headlight and tail-lamp setup to set them apart.





On the features front, the new addition is in the form of a Bluetooth-equipped fully digital instrument cluster, SmartXonnect technology with Voice Assist, and three riding modes Sport, Urban, and Rain which alter power delivery and ABS settings. These motorcycles also get an X-ring chain, wider 120mm rear tyre, gear position indicator, and TVS Connect App with new a UI.

All versions get the riding modes as standard, but Bluetooth connectivity is available only on the RTR 180 and the top variant of the RTR 160. The RTR 160 has been priced at Rs 1,17,790 (Rear Drum), Rs 1,21,290 (Rear Disc), and Rs 1,24,590 (Rear Disc with Bluetooth), which is the range-topper. The RTR 180, meanwhile, comes in only a single variant, equipped with a rear disc brake and Bluetooth, priced at 1,30,590 (all prices ex-showroom).



Story: Vaibhav Kashyap



