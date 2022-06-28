2023 Kawasaki Ninja 400 Launched

The Kawasaki Ninja 400 is back and will be offered as a CBU, launched from Rs 4.99 lakh (ex-showroom). Deliveries expected to begin during the first week of July.

The Kawasaki Ninja 400 is without doubt one of the most exciting motorcycles to ride fast before one progresses to machines of larger displacement. Due to emission norms, it was discontinued but it is now back and is on sale. The Japanese manufacturer is offering two paint schemes – Lime Green (KRT Edition) and Metallic Carbon Gray.

The Kawasaki Ninja 400 is powered by a 399-cc, liquid-cooled, parallel-twin engine that develops 45 hp at 10,000 rpm and a peak torque of 37 Nm at 8,000 rpm, and comes mated to a six-speed transmission. There has been some loss in torque to comply with the emission regulations. The motorcycle is also equipped with an assist and slipper clutch, and dual-channel ABS. Other features include LED headlamps and a lightweight trellis frame. Bookings are open across Kawasaki dealerships and deliveries are expected to begin in the first week of July.

By keeping the seat slim, Kawasaki have managed to give this motorcycle a friendly 785-mm saddle height. The instrument cluster continues to be the same analogue-digital unit as before and it displays all the essentials in addition to a gear-position indicator. Kawasaki claim that the trellis frame is lightweight and the entire motorcycle weighs just 168 kg. Suspension at the front is managed by a telescopic fork while the rear is handled by a linked monoshock unit. Meanwhile, single discs take care of braking at either end. The previous generation of this motorcycle was a hoot to ride and very enjoyable around corners. We do not expect this update to be any different but, as always, watch out for a first ride review.

Story: Joshua Varghese

