Triumph Street Twin India First Ride Review – Everyday Retro

The Street Twin has always been a best-seller for Triumph in various markets and refreshing it was like treading on thin ice for the Hinckley-based marque.

They had to carry forward the appeal of the motorcycle with upgrades that would meet their customers’ expectations. Have they managed to pull it off? Read on to find out.

Design and Ergonomics

Triumph are well-known for having cracked the modern-classic formula and all their motorcycles in that category are testimony to it. The Street Twin is no exception. Those who have seen the outgoing model will notice that not much has changed with the silhouette of the motorcycle. From head to tail, it retains the same lines and curves as the previous model. For me, the most striking feature of the motorcycle are its exhaust pipes and, of course, the symphony it produces.

The instrument cluster is dominated by an analogue speedometer while an inset digital window gives information such as riding mode, traction control status, time, tachometer, distance to empty (quite useful), and so on.

The saddle height is only 760 millimetres and is a comfortable place to be in thanks to the new padding. The Triumph Street Twin offers a relaxed riding position: a fairly upright posture that is comfortable for stop-and-go traffic and ideal for long rides as well.

Engine and Chassis

Powering the motorcycle is the same 900-cc, liquid-cooled, SOHC, parallel-twin engine. It produces 65 PS at 7,500 rpm and a peak torque of 80 Nm 3,800 rpm providing a meaty torque curve that gives you ample grunt in the low- and mid-range and also supports spirited riding at the top end.

Suspension at the front is taken care of by a new KYB fork while the rear is handled by KYB twin shocks with preload adjustability. The braking department comprises a 310-mm floating disc with a four-pot Brembo caliper at the front and a 255-mm disc with a Nissin twin-piston floating caliper at the rear.

Handling and Performance

On the highway, the Street Twin was flawless. The massive engine and its meaty torque curve allowed me to pull each gear until about 7,000 rpm; 0-100 km/h was dismissed with ease using just the first couple of gears and I can confidently say that the motorcycle will hit more than 170 km/h easily.

On the twisties, the Pirelli Phantom Sportscomp rubber provided good grip and the motorcycle was easy to flick into corners where it held the line I wanted it to without fuss. Braking into a corner was easy thanks to the great feedback from the four-pot Brembo caliper at the front. Exiting was just as fluid because the ride-by-wire throttle and traction control would smooth out any jerky inputs with the throttle; delivering power to the rear wheel in a smooth and linear fashion.

The highlight of the new Triumph Street Twin is its sheer usability in traffic. Good weight distribution and manoeuvrability allowed me to pick my way through traffic easily without being conscious of the motorcycle’s 198-kg (dry) weight. The gearing and torque band let me pull away cleanly in top gear from close to 40 km/h as low as 1,400 rpm. Barring heat on your legs after a few hours in traffic, the Street Twin makes a strong case for itself as a motorcycle that you can use every day.

Price

Get ready to shell out at least Rs 7.45 lakh (ex-showroom); which, although lesser than the previous model, is still not exactly accessible. I said “at least” because Triumph are offering a ton of accessories, giving you the chance to make your Street Twin unique. Watch out for the comprehensive first ride report in the May issue of Bike India.