Triumph Rocket 3 GT Launching On 10 September

The Triumph Rocket 3 GT is all set for a launch in India come 10 September this year adding a second variant to the new Rocket 3 line-up here. The first variant we received was the ‘R’ version, which tends to lean towards the sportier side while the new GT is aimed at gobbling miles, albeit, in comfort. We were lucky enough to have India’s first exclusive review the 2020 Triumph Rocket 3 R in our August issue of Bike India magazine and can also be read by clicking on the following link:

India Exclusive First Ride: Triumph Rocket 3 R – Big Brit Bruiser

The Triumph Rocket 3 series has been garnering a fair fan following over the years and now with the new model that houses a 2,500-cc triple, has had fans in glee since its launch last year. Power figures are quite impressive as one would imagine with 165 hp and a whopping 220 Nm of ‘go-baby-go’. These shocking figures basically state that this is the largest capacity engine on a production motorcycle today and the torque figures are far ahead of the entire field.

The Triumph Rocket 3 GT is a touring motorcycle with a very muscular stance. The mean-looking machine also boasts over 50 custom Rocket 3 accessories adding a little more flavour in style, practicality, and for its touring capability. Stay tuned for the launch coverage of this beast come 10 September.