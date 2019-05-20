New Benelli Imperiale 400 Spotted Before Launch

The new Benelli Imperiale 400 cruiser has been spotted before its launch, being tested by the ARAI.

The company is all set to release the new Benelli Imperiale 400 in India. It has been spotted testing by the Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI) in Pune ahead of its launch. The Benelli Imperiale 400 was first unveiled at EICMA 2017 and drew quite a bit of attention. The bike was spotted for the first time in India not long after Benelli confirmed the launch.

The Imperiale that was spotted seems identical to Benelli’s offering in the international market. The bike spotted was finished in a gloss black colour scheme with the brand’s logo highlighted in gold. Even the body panels, seats, the headlamp and the tail-lamp units, and the wheels seem to be carried forward from the international-spec Imperiale 400. The only Indian touch the bike sports is the mandatory saree-guard, which is mandatory for the Indian market.

A lot of the components for the new Benelli Imperiale 400 are going to be locally sourced in India, which should make the bike more cost-effective. The current offerings from Benelli come in as completely-knocked-down (CKD) kits, manufactured in Benelli’s QJ factory in Wenling, China and then assembled in Benelli’s Indian partner Adishwar Auto Ride India (AARI)–Mahavir Group’s assembly line, in Telangana.

The Benelli Imperiale 400 that was unveiled in EICMA had an Euro-IV compliant motor. But according to reports, Benelli is currently developing an Euro-V/BS-VI compliant version of the engine, for the Imperiale 400 model that is slated to go on sale in India. The current bike will be powered by a 373.5-cc, SOHC, single-cylinder, fuel-injected engine which will produce 20.4 PS at 5,500 rpm and 28 Nm of peak torque at 3,500 rpm. The transmission is a five-speed unit. Moreover, the engine will be housed in a double cradle chassis, with 41-mm telescopic fork on the front and twin shock-absorbers at the rear. Additionally, the bike will have dual disc brakes, with a 300-mm unit at the front and a 240-mm unit at the rear. Keeping the new motor vehicle safety regualtions in mind, Benelli will offer dual-channel ABS as standard. The Benelli Imperiale 400 has a kerb weight of 200 kg and will come with a 12-litre fuel tank.

The Benelli Imperiale 400, on it launch will be locking horns with the likes of the Royal Enfield Classic 350 and Jawa Forty Two. We expect the price tag of around Rs 2 lakh, which is considerably higher than its rivals when you account for the intended localization of production. The Imperiale 400 should arrive in India by the end of this year at the earliest. Keep checking here for further updates.

Story: Koustubh Mukherjee