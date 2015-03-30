Hot new KTM 250 Duke and RC 250 revealed

KTM have officially unveiled the 250 Duke and RC 250 at the Tokyo Motorcycle Show this past weekend.

The new 250 twins use the same engine base as the 200 and 390 models. The new 250cc motor will further balance out KTM’s product placement, giving them a proper quarter-litre competitor, positioned between the 125 and 390 in global markets.

The new 248.8cc single cylinder, DOHC four-valve, FI motor runs a 72mm bore and a 61.1mm stroke (against the 89mm x 60mm of the 390). It makes 31.3 PS at 9,000 RPM with a peak 24 Nm coming in at 7,250 RPM. The exhaust valves are a larger 29mm, with 24mm exhaust valves being employed. The motor weighs just 37.2 kg and thus, the dry weight of the 250 Duke stands at just 139 kg; lending it a power-to-weight ratio of 225 PS/tonne!

KTM haven’t confirmed the markets where the 250s will be sold, but we imagine they would sell in Japan, Indonesia and other capacity-sensitive markets. Should they replace the 200 Duke and RC 200 here in India? Well, we think they should, obviously.

Story: Jim Gorde