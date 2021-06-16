Honda H’ness CB350 and Activa Among Various Models Recalled

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) have recalled the H’ness CB 350 and Activa among various other models suspected of being affected by a potential issue with the safety reflectors.





The safety reflectors on the affected H’ness CB 350 and Activa models are positioned on the fork of the suspension and may not be in compliance with the standard photometric provision. The company explains this particular issue may result in a deficit in the light reflection capacity of the reflection and, in turn, may result in reduced visibility more so in the dark.

The affected vehicles were manufactured by Honda between November 2019 and January 2021. The company specifies that the impact of this issue on the affected vehicles’ visibility is insignificant and assures its customers that the difference in photometric provision is just a ‘tad’.

Honda’s H’ness CB 350 and Activa are two of the popular models being recalled. The total number of models affected by this recall is eight, including the Honda Activa 5G, Activa 6G, Activa 125, CB Shine, Hornet 2.0, X-Blade, H’Ness CB 350 and the CB 300R. The total number of vehicles that are being recalled has not been specified by Honda.

According to standard practice, the company will contact the owners of affected units. Customers may also check if their vehicle falls in the batch being recalled by entering the vehicle’s VIN on the company’s official website. Customers will be required to take the affected units to an authorized HMSI dealership near them where a new reflector will be installed as a precautionary measure. It will be done free of charge even if the affected vehicle has surpassed its warranty period. Since the Honda CB300R and H’ness CB350 are sold through Honda BigWing dealerships, owners of these two models have to take their vehicles to one of those outlets instead of a regular Honda 2Wheelers dealership.

