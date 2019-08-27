Bike India

Best Bikes in India | No.1 Two Wheeler Magazine

Harley-Davidson LiveWire First Ride Review: Ride The Lightning

by Leave a Comment

We get our first hands-on experience of the all-new, all-electric LiveWire in Portland. Here’s what the future of the iconic Bar and Shield looks like

Story: Harket Suchde
Photography: Harley-Davidson

Travelling to the USA to ride the latest product from the biggest bikemaker in these parts, Harley-Davidson, typically means getting ready to go out on wide open roads with a big, burly, chromed-out V-twin with a bad attitude, and an even badder exhaust note. It’s the modern iteration of the Wild, Wild West and there’s a new sheriff in town. But this new bike is a Harley like no other you’ve seen before. There are no floorboards, no ape hangers, no clutch, no gear lever, and no iconic, thumping V-twin either.

Nope, this is a brand-new chapter in Bar and Shield history. This isn’t an old Western, this is epic sci-fi adventure set in the far future. This is the LiveWire. An all-new, all-electric behemoth that’s going on sale across the western world in the coming months. Is it all that all-new, though? After all, we did take a short spin astride it a couple of years back and even Scar Jo, or at least her stunt double, rode it as OG Avenger Black Widow way back in Avengers: Age of Ultron. That was a prototype, though. This, this is the real production-spec deal.

And, visually, the LiveWire is such a huge departure from the usual fare from this house of cruisers that you wouldn’t believe it’s a Harley until you spot the badge. Those razor-sharp lines are absolutely scintillating and that whole street-naked vibe is absolutely bang on the money. It looks like a modern streetfighter, and everything from the cowl surrounding the headlamp to the floating tail-lamp unit and full-colour TFT screen lends the LiveWire a fresh, contemporary vibe. This is uncharted territory for H-D and, boy, have they pulled one out of the bag!

Seen from the rear, the LiveWire may look a tad undercooked, but from every other angle, she’s a beaut and one that looks a whole lot better in metal than in pictures. The only problem I had with the whole visual approach was the extremely familiar mirrors, which have been seen on so many other models and tend to detract from the uniqueness of this model’s design.

More on Page 2 >>

Senior Correspondent at Bike India Magazine

A travel-junkie who loves rock-n-roll and football, and spends endless hours playing video games in his free time

Harket Suchde – who has written posts on Bike India.

Email • Twitter

Related posts:

Vespa S - Back to Square Ones
California Dreaming: Moto Guzzi California 1400 Custom
'Absolute Exuberance' MV Agusta Brutale and Dragster RR First Ride Review

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

     


* Copy This Password *

* Type Or Paste Password Here *

Latest News

Subscribe to Car India

Bike India: India’s no. 1 two-wheeler magazine

BIKE India covers the two-wheeler industry in its entirety, both from the local and the international perspective. Also delivers the most definitive verdict on machinery and performance by explaining the hows, whys, and whats on every new bike in a lucid and user-friendly manner. BIKE India is the India’s most authoritative two-wheeler publication, a magazine for people with a passion for bikes and everything to do with their history and heritage.
SiteMap