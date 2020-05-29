Bike India

Best Bikes in India | No.1 Two Wheeler Magazine

BS6 Kawasaki Ninja 1000SX Launched in India

by Leave a Comment

The BS6 Kawasaki Ninja 1000SX has been launched in India for Rs 10.79 lakh (ex-showroom).

Ninja 1000SX 10 WEB

In the last two weeks, Kawasaki have launched the BS6 Ninja 650, Z650, and Versys 1000 in India. Today they have announced the launch of their premium sports tourer – BS6 Kawasaki Ninja 1000SX in India for Rs 10.79 lakh (ex-showroom), which is at a premium of Rs 50,000 over the BS4 model.

The Ninja 1000SX is a sports tourer that takes its design cues from the sporty Ninja models. The design of the fairing and LED headlights in the BS6 model have been slightly updated and the Ninja 1000SX appears more sporty than ever. It now gets an all-new single exhaust system that incorporates a 4-into-2-into pre-chamber into 1 arrangement. This layout has made the Ninja 1000SX around 2 kg lighter. The kerb weight of the motorcycle is now 238 kg and it gets a 19-litre fuel-tank for touring needs.

Ninja 1000SX 2

The BS6 engine in the Ninja 1000SX is a 1,043-cc, inline-four-cylinder motor that makes 142 hp at 10,000 rpm and a peak torque of 111 Nm at 8,000 rpm. This is mated to a six-speed gearbox with a bi-directional quickshifter. The BS6 Kawasaki Ninja 1000SX is loaded with electronic rider aids and features which includes a 4.3-inch TFT colour display with smartphone connectivity via Kawasaki’s proprietary Rideology app, Cruise Control, and lean-sensitive rider aids thanks to the 6-axis IMU. The bike is offered with three riding modes – Sport, Road and Rain and a customizable mode for a specific riders preference making it a total of four modes.

Ninja 1000SX 11 WEB

Cycle parts on the BS6 Kawasaki Ninja 1000 SX include a 41-mm inverted fork with compression and rebound damping and spring preload adjustability at the front, while the rear gets a horizontal back-link, gas-charged rear shock with rebound damping and spring preload adjustability. The bike gets dual semi-ﬂoating 300-mm discs at the front and a single 250-mm disc at the rear with KIBS (Kawasaki Intelligent anti-lock Brake System). To complete the package, Kawasaki have given the Ninja 1000SX Bridgestone Battlax Hypersport S22 tyres as stock rubber. Two colour options of Metallic Graphite Gray/Metallic Diablo Black and Emerald Blazed Green/Metallic Carbon Gray/Metallic are available.

a.chothia@nextgenpublishing.net'

Azaman Chothia – who has written posts on Bike India.

Email

Related posts:

Kawasaki J300 : Monster Scoot in the metal
BMW’s new cruiser: Not an in-line, V or Boxer. It’s a W!
22Motors Patent Hill Assist Feature

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

     


* Copy This Password *

* Type Or Paste Password Here *

Latest News

Subscribe to Car India

Bike India: India’s no. 1 two-wheeler magazine

BIKE India covers the two-wheeler industry in its entirety, both from the local and the international perspective. Also delivers the most definitive verdict on machinery and performance by explaining the hows, whys, and whats on every new bike in a lucid and user-friendly manner. BIKE India is the India’s most authoritative two-wheeler publication, a magazine for people with a passion for bikes and everything to do with their history and heritage.
SiteMap