Complying to BS6 norms has definitely made motorcycles more expensive thanks to their emission control equipment with precious metals lining the catalytic converters, so, here is a list of the best BS6 bikes under Rs 1.25 lakh (ex-showroom).

India is currently selling only BS6 two-wheelers out of showrooms and while these models are certainly kinder to the environment than their predecessors, they are also more expensive than the two-wheelers they replace. This means that the some motorcycles that previously demanded five-digit figures now come with price tags that feature six digits. Here is a list of BS6 bikes under Rs 1.25 lakh; all prices are ex-showroom. Please note that this list is only for motorcycles from the 150-cc segment and above.

Bajaj Avenger Street 160

In addition to a Rs 1.05 lakh price-tag, the Avenger Street 160 also boasts of being the only cruiser on this list. The Avenger has remained loyal to its predecessors’ design language while also staying up-to-date with modern styling elements. Spurring this cruiser along is a 160-cc, air-cooled, single-cylinder engine that churns out 15 hp at 8,500 rpm and a peak torque of 13.7 Nm at 7,000 rpm. Regrettably, it only gets single-channel ABS. So, if you are in the market for a reliable, budget cruiser with a tried-and-tested mill, then this is the motorcycle for you. To know more about the Avenger Street 160 and why it made it on to this list of bikes under Rs 1.25 lakh, click here.

Also on offer from the house of Bajaj is the Pulsar NS 160. This compact streetfighter retains all the attractive bits from its larger sibling and is propelled by the same mill that powers the Avenger Street 160. In the NS 160 it makes 17.2 hp at 9,000 rpm and a peak torque of 14.6 Nm at 7,250 rpm. This one comes with a price tag of Rs 1.12 lakh.

Other options in the Pulsar range include the Pulsar 150 twin disc (Rs 1.05 lakh) and the Pulsar 180 (Rs 1.10 lakh).

Hero Xtreme 160R

The Hero Xtreme 160R is priced at Rs 1.11 lakh for the top model that is equipped with disc brakes at either end. Styling-wise, the Xtreme 160R is at par with its peers in this segment including the Yamaha FZ range, Bajaj Pulsars and the TVS Apaches. Motive force comes from a 163-cc, air-cooled, single-cylinder engine that makes 15.23 hp at 8,000 rpm and a peak torque of 14 Nm at 6,000 rpm while mated to a five-speed gearbox. Again, we only see a single-channel ABS in this motorcycle. To find out how it is to ride, click here for the road test.

Honda X-Blade

The Hornet has received an upgrade and left the 160-cc space, leaving the X-Blade to be Honda’s flag-bearer in this segment. This stylish motorcycle is powered by a 162.71-cc, air-cooled, single-cylinder engine that develops 13.87 hp at 8,000 rpm and a peak torque of 14.7 Nm at 5,500 rpm. This package could be yours for Rs 1.13 lakh. The other option from Honda is the trusty Honda Unicorn. The new Unicorn does not have any drastic visual changes save the addition of an engine kill switch. Power comes from a 162.7-cc, air-cooled, single-cylinder engine that makes 12.9 hp at 7,500 rpm and a peak torque of 14 Nm at 5,000 rpm. Equipped with single-channel ABS, this one is priced at Rs 97,356 and makes it as one of the BS6 bikes under Rs 1.25 lakh because of its impressive warranty. For more details about that, click here.

TVS Apache RTR 160 4V

The BS4 TVS Apache RTR 160 4V was a good motorcycle overall and in its BS6 avatar it has received a few changes, the most interesting of which is the ‘Glide Through Traffic’ feature which aids effortless, slow-speed riding through stop-and-go traffic. The new LED headlamp is the only considerable aesthetic change. In the engine department, this motorcycle now receives a small oil cooler. The 159.7-cc, air-cooled, single-cylinder engine produces 17.63 hp at 9,250 rpm and a peak torque of 14.73 Nm at 7,250 rpm. This one also receives only single-channel ABS and the top model is priced at Rs 1.12 lakh.

The other options from the TVS Apache stable include the RTR 160 2V and the RTR 180. They are priced at Rs 1.06 lakh and Rs 1.10 lakh respectively.

Yamaha FZ-Fi

The Yamaha FZ-Fi has one of the smallest engines of the lot. Its familiar 149-cc, air-cooled, single-cylinder engine produces 12.4 hp at 7,250 rpm and a peak torque of 13.6 Nm at 5,500 rpm while mated to a five-speed gearbox. The styling has received minor tweaks and the motorcycle is equipped with smartphone connectivity via Bluetooth. In spite of being the smallest on this list of BS6 bikes, it is certainly not the most accessible because it is priced at Rs 1.08 lakh.

Other options in the FZ range include the FZ version 3.0 that is priced at Rs 1.05 lakh. For those who want something out of the box and unique, there is the newly-launched FZ-X that has been welcomed with a tirade of mixed opinions. With unconventional styling, the FZ’s reliable engine and smartphone connectivity, the FZ-X demands a price tag of Rs 1.20 lakh.

As mentioned previously, all the prices quoted in the article were ex-showroom. That means some of these BS6 bikes may exceed Rs 1.25 lakh after taxes by a few thousand rupees. In conclusion, for a non-flexible budget of Rs 1.25 lakh, you do not have a lot of options unless you are willing to downsize your dreams to a smaller motorcycle. That seems to be the downside in this battle against pollution.

Story: Joshua Varghese